Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about

You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
Take Melatonin Every Night & Want To Stop? Here's What Experts Suggest

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Melatonin is a hormone that our bodies naturally produce to prepare for bed, and you can also find it in supplement form. While health experts say that melatonin supplements can be helpful for quickly adjusting to a new sleep-wake schedule (like when you're traveling to a new time zone), most caution against long-term use.
