Read full article on original website
Related
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
What It Means When You Have A Blood Clot In Your Stool
Blood clots can develop anywhere, even in your stool. In this case, it's best to get it checked out at once because it can have something to do with your colon.
ohmymag.co.uk
Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about
You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is dangerous because it doesn't have what experts would consider specific symptoms. Here are some signs worth paying attention to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MindBodyGreen
Take Melatonin Every Night & Want To Stop? Here's What Experts Suggest
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Melatonin is a hormone that our bodies naturally produce to prepare for bed, and you can also find it in supplement form. While health experts say that melatonin supplements can be helpful for quickly adjusting to a new sleep-wake schedule (like when you're traveling to a new time zone), most caution against long-term use.
Comments / 0