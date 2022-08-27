Read full article on original website
Kathy Peranzo
4d ago
Probably driving between cars at high rate of speed. Never saw a motorcycle drive speed limit and stay in lane
Reply(1)
3
25-Year-Old Killed After Being Ejected, Run Over By 2 Vehicles On Southern State In Hempstead
Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Long Island. It happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 on the Southern State Parkway just east of Exit 13 in the town of Hempstead. Khalil Jones, age 25, of East Meadow, was driving his 2003 Suzuki motorcycle on the westbound side...
'It's a very dangerous situation.' Drivers welcome plans to make Southern State safer
A recent study unveiled ways to make the roadway safer, especially at the stretch in western and central Nassau County nicknamed 'Bloody Alley' because of the amount of accidents.
18-Year-Old, 16-Year-Old Charged With Robbery In Incidents At Nassau County Gas Stations
Two teens are accused of attempting to rob a Long Island gas station and then robbing another gas station on the same morning. Rahquan Brooks, age 18, of the Bronx, and a 16-year-old boy, who was not identified because he is a minor, were arrested on Monday, Aug. 29, for incidents that happened earlier that day, the Nassau County Police Department reported.
Good Samaritan Injured During Fight At Uniondale Restaurant, Police Says
A Good Samaritan was injured after grabbing a gun that was being used in an attack at a Long Island restaurant. The incident took place in Uniondale around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Uniondale at the Golden Crest Restaurant. According to detectives, Kevin Allen, age 50, of Roosevelt,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
One dead, two hospitalized following White Lake swimming (video)
WHITE LAKE – One family member is dead and two others are in critical condition after they were all swimming n White Lake Sunday after noon and they all went under and did not resurface. The family was from Bellerose, NY. State Police said Basir Amin, 18, began to...
nyspnews.com
New City man arrested for DWI with a B.A.C. over twice the legal limit.
Bethlehem, NY – On August 29, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Bethlehem for several vehicle and traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle, Cristian E. Agualema, 22, of New City, NY, was found to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Albany where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.19%.
Suspects beat and rob gas station worker on Long Island: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Three suspects allegedly beat and robbed a worker at one of the two Long Island gas stations they targeted on Monday, officials said. Rahquan Brooks, 18, and his two accomplices punched and kicked a male employee, 48, at a BP gas station on Plandome Road in Manhasset at around 5:30 a.m., […]
LI boy, 9, dies at hospital after family's car struck by NYC drunk driver: police
Angel Salas, of Deer Park, died after suffering serious injuries in the crash early last Monday. He had been taken to Stony Book University Hospital following the crash, though it’s unclear exactly where or when he died.
Man Hits Officer With Van After Attempting To Break Into Westbury Gas Station, Police Say
A 38-year-old man is accused of striking an officer with a van after attempting to break through the glass doors of a Long Island gas station. Patrick Kelly, of Forest Hills, Queens, was arrested in Westbury at 2:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, the Nassau County Police Department reported. NCPD...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for DWI Following Crash That Killed a 9-Year-Old
Suffolk County Police arrested a Brooklyn man for driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash that killed a 9-year-old boy. Travis Dickson was driving a 2018 BMW westbound on the Long Island Expressway when his vehicle rear-ended a 2019 Toyota Corolla at approximately 1:50 a.m. A passenger in the Toyota,...
Another person is fatally shot answering their front door on LI
A 32-year-old man was gunned down after answering a knock at his front door late Saturday — the second such killing in Huntington Station this month.
longisland.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash with Motor Vehicle
Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Patchogue last night. Robert Tavares was operating a 2018 Harley Davidson westbound on Sunrise Highway, east of Route 112, when he crashed the motorcycle into the back of a 2015 Ford Mustang at approximately 8:40 p.m.
nyspnews.com
Bronx man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI on the Thruway.
Tarrytown, NY – On August 29, 2022, at approximately 3:50 a.m., State Police located a vehicle illegally parked on the shoulder of I-87 in the village of Tarrytown. During the course of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Victor R. Munoz Cuji, 30, of Bronx, NY, was found to be intoxicated while traveling with a 14-year-old child. Munoz Cuji was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Tarrytown. The child was turned over to a relative.
19-Year-Old Sentenced After Attacking Teen, Pulling Out Loaded Gun At Crowded North Babylon Gym
A 19-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he slashed a 17-year-old on the neck at a Long Island gym and then pulled out a loaded firearm. Noah Haynes, of Wyandanch, was given a sentence of three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty in May to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
NBC New York
9-Year-Old Dies Nearly a Week After DWI Crash on Long Island: Cops
The 9-year-old boy badly hurt in an alleged drunken driving crash on Long Island a week ago has died, Suffolk County police said over the weekend. Angel Salis was in the car with his father on the Long Island Expressway in Farmingville shortly before 2 a.m. Aug. 22 when cops say a man driving a BMW hit them in the westbound lanes. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
longisland.com
NCPD: Man Arrested After Crashing Car into Farmingdale Home, Fleeing on Foot
The Eighth squad reports the arrest of an Astoria man for a Criminal Mischief that occurred in Farmingdale. According to Detectives, Eighth Precinct officers while on patrol observed a 2019 Volkswagen Golf which had crashed into a home located at 36 Stratford Green. After a thorough investigation it was determined that Calogero Messina, 20, had driven his vehicle into the residence and then fled the scene on foot.
Blakeman, Valley Stream mayor support push for upgrades to eroding LIRR station
Residents say there's crumbling concrete, rusting metal and broken-down overpasses.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Jersey City female as a Fugitive from Justice from New Jersey
On August 25, 2022, at approximately 5:10 p.m., State Troopers arrest Nuzket Z. Hkan, age 45, of Jersey City, NJ, on a Fugitive from Justice Arrest Warrant out of New Jersey stemming from possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose charges. On August 25, 2022, at approximately 4; 30 p.m.,...
'His Intentions Were Clear': Man Charged In Brutal Machete Attack At Patchogue Store
The suspect in a brutal machete attack at a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Long Island that injured three people has been charged with attempted murder. Treyvius Tunstall, age 22, of West Babylon, was charged with multiple crimes in Suffolk County Monday, Aug. 29, stemming from the attack that injured a store manager and two customers.
msn.com
Pedestrian involved crash in Nassau County leaves one dead and one critically injured
Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday morning, a white Honda Pilot struck two pedestrians and a stopped grey Toyota on State Road 200 near Police Lodge Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. One pedestrian died at the scene and the other...
