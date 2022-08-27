Tarrytown, NY – On August 29, 2022, at approximately 3:50 a.m., State Police located a vehicle illegally parked on the shoulder of I-87 in the village of Tarrytown. During the course of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Victor R. Munoz Cuji, 30, of Bronx, NY, was found to be intoxicated while traveling with a 14-year-old child. Munoz Cuji was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Tarrytown. The child was turned over to a relative.

TARRYTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO