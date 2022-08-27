Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
ECB Must Act Decisively; Recession Fears Should Not Constrain Policy -Nagel
(Reuters) - The European Central Bank must act decisively to contain inflation, Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel said on Tuesday, joining a chorus of policymakers calling for another big interest rate hike next week. The ECB lifted its deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero last month, and the only...
investing.com
Dollar higher as bets rise on another oversized Fed rate hike
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar rose on Tuesday, but was below the 20-year high it hit a day earlier, while the euro edged higher but failed to remain above parity, as markets priced in super-sized interest rate hikes by both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB).
investing.com
Chorus backing big ECB rate hike grows
ALPBACH, Austria (Reuters) -A chorus of European Central Bank policymakers called for decisive and swift rate hikes on Tuesday to combat soaring inflation, suggesting that the choice in next week's policy meeting will be between a big move and an even bigger one. With inflation likely hitting 9% this month...
EUR/USD Falls Below 1.0000 as ECB Policymakers Watch Fed, NFP
After a two-week downtrend that reset the yearly low, the EUR/USD currency pair started the week on a sour note, with offers to reset the intraday bottom around 0.9950 at press time. By doing this, the central currency pair has difficulty making sense of the recent hawkish comments from European...
Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes.
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
investing.com
Euro Rides to Dollar Parity, but Doubts on ECB Ability to Curb Inflation Linger
Investing.com -- The euro on Monday hitched a ride to parity against the dollar as European Central Bank members talked up front-loading rate hikes, but some suggest there is still doubt over whether the ECB will be able to curb inflation and that could keep the dollar bulls alive. EUR/USD...
investing.com
Near 50-year high German inflation strengthens case for larger ECB rate rise
BERLIN (Reuters) -German inflation rose to its highest level in almost 50 years in August, beating a high set only three months earlier, data showed, strengthening the case for the European Central Bank to go for a larger basis-point interest rate increase next month. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them...
investing.com
Dow Futures Down 300 Points as Rate Hike Bets Weigh
Investing.com -- U.S. stock futures were broadly lower on Monday, as losses on Wall Street looked set to continue after a steep selloff on Friday as expectations for more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank weighed. At 07:20 ET (11:20 GMT), the Dow futures...
FOXBusiness
Powell's hawkish tone in Jackson Hole raises bets of another super-sized rate hike
Investors raised the odds of another super-sized rate hike when Federal Reserve policymakers meet next month after Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday signaled the central bank is likely to continue raising rates and leave them elevated for a while to crush inflation. Traders are now pricing in a 60% chance...
US News and World Report
Fed Could 'Dial Back' 75-Basis-Point Hikes if Inflation Slows, Bostic Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could have reason to 'dial back' from its 75-basis-point interest rate hikes if new data shows inflation "clearly" slowing, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in an essay published on Tuesday. "I don't think we are done tightening. Inflation remains too high," Bostic wrote...
investing.com
Goldman Sees ECB, BoE Hikes Continuing Despite Recession Across Europe
Investing.com -- The Eurozone and the U.K. are both heading for recessions this year as the prolonged squeeze on energy prices takes an increasingly heavy toll on the continent, according to Goldman Sachs. However, surging inflation will still force the region's two biggest central banks to raise interest rates sharply,...
Benzinga
$150B Hedge Fund Manager: Stocks May Fall 25% If Fed Keeps Raising Rates
The Federal Reserve's objective is still to bring inflation back down to a target of 2%, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
investing.com
Euro zone yields steady as German inflation hits nearly 50-yr high
LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields steadied on Tuesday just below the multi-week highs hit on Monday as energy prices cooled down and a jump in expectations for an interest rate hike eased. Trading was choppy however with yields clawing back an initial drop after data showed German...
US News and World Report
ECB's Stournaras Opposes Big Rate Move, Calls for Prudence
ALPBACH, Austria (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) needs to keep raising interest rates but there is no need for a big move and the bank should instead follow a prudent, careful approach to normalisation, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday. The comments are among the first...
ECB needs 'significant' rate hike in Sept, Villeroy says
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) needs another significant interest rate hike in September and should hit the "neutral" level before the end of the year, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday.
Stocks slip in volatile trading as investors prepare for more big rate hikes
Welcome to the lazy, crazy days of summer on Wall Street. Stocks fell again Monday in a choppy session. So it looks like investors weren't completely ready to buy the proverbial dip in the absence of any major news.
US News and World Report
Fed's Mester: No 'Lean' on Size of Sept Rate Hike, Depends on Inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Saturday said she would base her decision on whether to back a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month on U.S. inflation data, not the closely-watched jobs report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said...
US News and World Report
Central Banks Will Fail to Tame Inflation Without Better Fiscal Policy, Study Says
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) - Central banks will fail to control inflation and could even push price growth higher unless governments start playing their part with more prudent budget policies, according to a study presented to policymakers at the Jackson Hole conference in the United States. Governments around the world...
CNBC
European markets close lower on hawkish ECB comments, recession fears
European markets closed lower Tuesday after giving up earlier gains following hawkish comments from an ECB official. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down by 0.7% provisionally, having initially climbed about 0.8% in early trade Basic resources stocks slumped 3% to lead the losses with most sectors and major bourses dipping into negative territory.
