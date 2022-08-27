ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

ECB Must Act Decisively; Recession Fears Should Not Constrain Policy -Nagel

(Reuters) - The European Central Bank must act decisively to contain inflation, Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel said on Tuesday, joining a chorus of policymakers calling for another big interest rate hike next week. The ECB lifted its deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero last month, and the only...
investing.com

Dollar higher as bets rise on another oversized Fed rate hike

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar rose on Tuesday, but was below the 20-year high it hit a day earlier, while the euro edged higher but failed to remain above parity, as markets priced in super-sized interest rate hikes by both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB).
investing.com

Chorus backing big ECB rate hike grows

ALPBACH, Austria (Reuters) -A chorus of European Central Bank policymakers called for decisive and swift rate hikes on Tuesday to combat soaring inflation, suggesting that the choice in next week's policy meeting will be between a big move and an even bigger one. With inflation likely hitting 9% this month...
investing.com

Near 50-year high German inflation strengthens case for larger ECB rate rise

BERLIN (Reuters) -German inflation rose to its highest level in almost 50 years in August, beating a high set only three months earlier, data showed, strengthening the case for the European Central Bank to go for a larger basis-point interest rate increase next month. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them...
investing.com

Dow Futures Down 300 Points as Rate Hike Bets Weigh

Investing.com -- U.S. stock futures were broadly lower on Monday, as losses on Wall Street looked set to continue after a steep selloff on Friday as expectations for more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank weighed. At 07:20 ET (11:20 GMT), the Dow futures...
US News and World Report

Fed Could 'Dial Back' 75-Basis-Point Hikes if Inflation Slows, Bostic Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could have reason to 'dial back' from its 75-basis-point interest rate hikes if new data shows inflation "clearly" slowing, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in an essay published on Tuesday. "I don't think we are done tightening. Inflation remains too high," Bostic wrote...
investing.com

Goldman Sees ECB, BoE Hikes Continuing Despite Recession Across Europe

Investing.com -- The Eurozone and the U.K. are both heading for recessions this year as the prolonged squeeze on energy prices takes an increasingly heavy toll on the continent, according to Goldman Sachs. However, surging inflation will still force the region's two biggest central banks to raise interest rates sharply,...
Benzinga

$150B Hedge Fund Manager: Stocks May Fall 25% If Fed Keeps Raising Rates

The Federal Reserve's objective is still to bring inflation back down to a target of 2%, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
investing.com

Euro zone yields steady as German inflation hits nearly 50-yr high

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields steadied on Tuesday just below the multi-week highs hit on Monday as energy prices cooled down and a jump in expectations for an interest rate hike eased. Trading was choppy however with yields clawing back an initial drop after data showed German...
US News and World Report

ECB's Stournaras Opposes Big Rate Move, Calls for Prudence

ALPBACH, Austria (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) needs to keep raising interest rates but there is no need for a big move and the bank should instead follow a prudent, careful approach to normalisation, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday. The comments are among the first...
US News and World Report

Fed's Mester: No 'Lean' on Size of Sept Rate Hike, Depends on Inflation

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Saturday said she would base her decision on whether to back a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month on U.S. inflation data, not the closely-watched jobs report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said...
US News and World Report

Central Banks Will Fail to Tame Inflation Without Better Fiscal Policy, Study Says

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) - Central banks will fail to control inflation and could even push price growth higher unless governments start playing their part with more prudent budget policies, according to a study presented to policymakers at the Jackson Hole conference in the United States. Governments around the world...
CNBC

European markets close lower on hawkish ECB comments, recession fears

European markets closed lower Tuesday after giving up earlier gains following hawkish comments from an ECB official. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down by 0.7% provisionally, having initially climbed about 0.8% in early trade Basic resources stocks slumped 3% to lead the losses with most sectors and major bourses dipping into negative territory.
