Greeley, CO

CBS Denver

Student arrested at high school football game with gun

A student was arrested at a Bear Creek High School football game with a loaded handgun, according to Lakewood Police.The 15-year-old student was not identified due to his age, but police say they arrested him at Thursday's football game at Trailblazer Stadium 500 Kipling Street around 5:40 p.m.No one was injured and the student didn't point the gun at anyone, as far as police know, they said.Police officials, including school resource officers, said they were tipped off by school staff.The student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a concealed weapon and being a juvenile...
9NEWS

Longtime Denver radio host signing off Jammin 101.5

DENVER — Longtime Denver radio personality Kendall B has announced he is leaving Jammin' 101.5 (KJHM-FM). Kendall B has been at Jammin' 101.5 for five years. He previous spent 17 years as a morning show host at KS 107.5 (KQKS-FM) until 2017. "I am grateful for the opportunity given...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?

It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Brewery opens in former Colorado airport featuring bowling, mini golf, arcade, and more

Denver International Airport is the third-busiest airport in the world, but it wasn't always the city's biggest travel hub. Prior to 1996, Stapleton International Airport, located just 20 miles away, was the primary airport of Denver. Today, the iconic, now-defunct airport building is home to a new aviation-themed brew pub called FlyteCo Tower, operated by FlyteCo Brewing.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?

That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Jefferson County Wants to Close These Sixteen Elementary Schools

At a special meeting on August 25, Jefferson County School District staff presented the board of education with a proposal for the closure of sixteen elementary schools, or about 10 percent of the district's total. The shutdowns, teased at a mid-July session, would save the district as much as $12...
