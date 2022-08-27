Read full article on original website
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
DPS student deemed ineligible to play football after year of housing instability
A mom is fighting to have her son play football his senior year after he was deemed ineligible following a year of hard times and housing instability.
How long will Denver see 90-degree heat?
Denver usually sees its last 90-degree day by the first week of September but this year, it could be even longer.
Student arrested at high school football game with gun
A student was arrested at a Bear Creek High School football game with a loaded handgun, according to Lakewood Police.The 15-year-old student was not identified due to his age, but police say they arrested him at Thursday's football game at Trailblazer Stadium 500 Kipling Street around 5:40 p.m.No one was injured and the student didn't point the gun at anyone, as far as police know, they said.Police officials, including school resource officers, said they were tipped off by school staff.The student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a concealed weapon and being a juvenile...
Is monsoon season over in Colorado?
Monsoon season is officially coming to an end in Colorado. The good news is it brought a lot of precipitation to many parts of the state.
Longtime Denver radio host signing off Jammin 101.5
DENVER — Longtime Denver radio personality Kendall B has announced he is leaving Jammin' 101.5 (KJHM-FM). Kendall B has been at Jammin' 101.5 for five years. He previous spent 17 years as a morning show host at KS 107.5 (KQKS-FM) until 2017. "I am grateful for the opportunity given...
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?
It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
How much longer will 90-degree heat last?
The Climate Prediction Center's eight to 14-day outlook suggests that the heat is likely here to stay in Colorado for a little longer.
Brewery opens in former Colorado airport featuring bowling, mini golf, arcade, and more
Denver International Airport is the third-busiest airport in the world, but it wasn't always the city's biggest travel hub. Prior to 1996, Stapleton International Airport, located just 20 miles away, was the primary airport of Denver. Today, the iconic, now-defunct airport building is home to a new aviation-themed brew pub called FlyteCo Tower, operated by FlyteCo Brewing.
Police clock driver going 69 mph in school zone
Denver students are into their second week back and police are taking extra measures outside of classrooms to teach drivers about speed safety in school zones with the start of the new school year.
denverite.com
Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?
That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
Want to see 'elk rut' in Colorado this year? Here's your best chance
In a couple weeks, high-pitched screeching accompanied by trailing grunts will dominate the sounds of the Colorado landscape. While these strange noises can be a bit startling to the unexpecting passerby, they're totally normal and a natural part of a Colorado fall. The screams come from Colorado's elk population as...
1 injured in daytime Green Valley Ranch shooting
Denver police responded to a daytime shooting where one person was injured in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
Deceased paraglider identified as former Navy Seal, died in chutes between Colorado resorts
According to a report from local newspaper Summit Daily, the speed glider that died in the area of Breckenridge over the weekend has been identified as Zacharia Bolster, 26, of Arvada. The paper reports that the coroner's office identified Bolster as a former Navy Seal. Bolster was killed in an...
Westword
Jefferson County Wants to Close These Sixteen Elementary Schools
At a special meeting on August 25, Jefferson County School District staff presented the board of education with a proposal for the closure of sixteen elementary schools, or about 10 percent of the district's total. The shutdowns, teased at a mid-July session, would save the district as much as $12...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Colorado contractor accused of leaving trail of unfinished projects
A Colorado family says they're waiting for a contractor to return thousands of dollars, but they're losing hope. They've also discovered they aren't the only alleged victims.
14 local theaters taking part in $3 National Cinema Day
This coming Saturday, Sept. 3, is "National Cinema Day," and in an effort to return movie watchers to theaters, participating businesses are offering $3 tickets for any of their movie showings for the entire day.
Family members identify victim in Sunnyside shooting
Standing at the makeshift memorial on the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue in Denver, Shalimar Jimenez said that her brother, 41-year-old Tomas Jimenez, is the person who was shot and killed there over the weekend.
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Colorado
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
