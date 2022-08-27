Read full article on original website
8/30: CBS News Mornings
Justice Department completes review of Mar-a-Lago documents; Buffalo Bills release punter over rape allegation.
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Opinion: Trump supporters who clamored for the release of the affidavit should be careful what they wish for
If acting in good faith, those who so vociferously called for the release of the affidavit before should now accept this damning showing as the evidence they were asking for, write Norm Eisen and Shan Wu. Yes, there is probable cause that Trump committed multiple crimes in his handling of US government documents.
Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appears before special grand jury in 2020 election probe
Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.
“The lawyering is so bad”: Legal expert calls out Trump attorneys’ staggering “incompetence”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) CNN's Elie Honig absolutely shredded former President Donald Trump's legal team on Friday when discussing their stumbles in trying to...
Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites
Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
Warner calls for DOJ's Trump records investigation to 'proceed without interference'
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) said the Justice Department’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified records must move forward unimpeded, calling for a "damage assessment" of whether the former president's conduct posed a national security threat.
If Prosecuting Trump Sets a ‘Dangerous’ Precedent—So Does Letting His Crimes Slide
America is grappling with an unprecedented choice: Should we, or should we not, indict an ex-president?. The Jan. 6 Committee has shown a ton of evidence that former President Donald Trump and various accomplices committed conspiracy to defraud the United States when he tried to stay in power after losing re-election. The FBI search of Mar-a-Lago—and Trump’s many shifting, contradictory excuses—indicate he likely committed felonies regarding the removal and concealment of national defense material, and obstruction of justice.
Ex-Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt says the 2020 RNC fireworks display spelling 'Trump' near the Washington Monument was a 'brazen taking of our shared national heritage': book
Chris Stirewalt in his new book slammed the use of the White House during the 2020 RNC. Stirewalt said in the book that it was "un-American to use the people's house that way." He also wrote that partisans have allowed the country to become "a nation of moral imbeciles." The...
Watergate prosecutor says DOJ will scrutinize recovered Mar-a-Lago materials: 'I'm sure they're going to be fingerprinting every one of those documents'
"They're going to want to see who moved things in and out, when they did it in relation to requests that they made," Nick Ackerman said.
Trump Tries Mobster-In-Chief Role With Attacks On Law Enforcement
The ex-president is ready to "burn down the republic" if need be to stop prosecutors from going after him, according to a former GOP congressman.
Top-level FBI agent under fire for role in Hunter Biden investigation resigns
Timothy Thibault, a top-level FBI agent who had been under fire for his role in investigations regarding President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, resigned late last week and was walked out of the FBI, two U.S. officials confirmed. But these officials also said that Thibault had reached retirement age, and they added that all of those who retire hand over their badge and gun and are escorted out of the building.
Morell says Trump affidavit indicates "sloppiness" in the way classified documents were handled at White House
The 38-page affidavit used to justify the search warrant at former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed on Friday. Robert Costa, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent, and former acting CIA director and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell discuss the heavily redacted affidavit and what it could mean for Trump.
Cowboys For Trump Co-founder and Jan. 6 Rioter Fighting to Stay in Office
Couy Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County, New Mexico, is a co-founder of Cowboys for Trump and January 6 rioter—and now, the NAACP is pushing for his removal from office. In a lawsuit against Griffin, the NAACP cited a clause in the 14th Amendment which says that anyone who swears to uphold the Constitution must be barred from office if they engage in insurrection or rebellion. Griffin, who is representing himself without legal council, has invoked free speech rights. “If the plaintiffs prevail and a single judge subverts the will of the great people of Otero County, it will only be further proof of the tyranny we currently live under,” Griffin wrote in an email on Friday, according to the Associated Press. “There was already a recall effort waged against me after Jan. 6. In that recall effort the people of Otero County spoke and the recall failed.” He was elected in 2018 but not running for reelection in November.
Flashback: Liberal media was enthusiastic over student loan handouts, but now may have buyer's remorse
Left-leaning media have pointed out significant issues with President Biden’s student loan handout plan in recent days, yet prior to the announcement, several hosts and guests on liberal networks touted the idea and claimed it would change the lives of Americans. "Student loan forgiveness" has long been discussed in...
Company Behind Trump's Truth Social Lost $6.5M, Stock Plunged 72 Percent
Digital World Acquisition warned that its operations "could be adversely affected" by the ex-president's popularity.
MSNBC professor: Those who support busing illegal immigrants to NYC are 'racists,' like segregationists
Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are "racists" comparable to segregationists on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" Saturday. Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the price of busing illegal...
