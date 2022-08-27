Read full article on original website
Related
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Volleyball Heads to Kenosha for Four Matches at Hampton Inn Invitational
The Golden Eagles will look to rebound this weekend at the Hampton Inn Invitational, hosted by Parkside. The Golden Eagles played well last weekend, taking Upper Iowa, a 20-win team a season ago the distance and taking a set from Central Oklahoma, a Division-II power. This weekend, Minnesota Crookston will look to finish those matches off with wins. Although the Golden Eagles are 0-4 on the season, they have to like the way they played in stretches last weekend in the Upper Peninsula.
Comments / 0