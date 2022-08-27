The Golden Eagles will look to rebound this weekend at the Hampton Inn Invitational, hosted by Parkside. The Golden Eagles played well last weekend, taking Upper Iowa, a 20-win team a season ago the distance and taking a set from Central Oklahoma, a Division-II power. This weekend, Minnesota Crookston will look to finish those matches off with wins. Although the Golden Eagles are 0-4 on the season, they have to like the way they played in stretches last weekend in the Upper Peninsula.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO