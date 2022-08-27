ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Serena Williams BEATS world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in three sets as she rolls back the years - cheered on by Tiger Woods and a rowdy crowd - to reach the US Open third round and extend her farewell

Serena Williams summoned up the fortitude of old to stay alive at the US Open and thrill a frenzied Arthur Ashe Stadium. Unlocking a level of play from vaults of history, the 40 year-old American knocked out number two seed Anett Kontaveit, roared on by everyone packing out the sport’s biggest arena.
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Serena Williams, the athlete and cultural icon

After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams begins what might be her final tournament Monday at the U.S. Open.The 40-year-old announced this month that she plans to turn her focus toward having another child and her business interests as she readies to step away from tennis. Her final singles match could be Monday against unseeded Danka Kovinic. Win, and Williams is likely to face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. She's also particpating in the doubles tournament with sister Venus Williams.Williams, one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of her — or...
The Independent

Serena Williams’s latest match win at US Open in New York to again put off retirement

The Serena Williams farewell tour has rolled on as she won her latest match at the US Open in New York, which will again put off her retirement.Williams, who has won the event six times, beat second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in three thrilling sets on Wednesday night.Her latest victory came two days after she beat Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Monday night as Williams, one of the greatest players of all time, attempts to go out in style.“I am loving this crowd, it is really fantastic, there is still a little left in me, so we shall...
Serena Williams

