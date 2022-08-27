Read full article on original website
Serena Williams’ final US Open entrance will give everyone chills
Serena Williams’ final US Open entrance will give everyone chills. Watch the moment Serena Williams walked out to the US Open on Monday afternoon. We promise you’ve never seen anything like it. This will be the last time the GOAT will compete in the US Open. She announced...
Serena Williams BEATS world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in three sets as she rolls back the years - cheered on by Tiger Woods and a rowdy crowd - to reach the US Open third round and extend her farewell
Serena Williams summoned up the fortitude of old to stay alive at the US Open and thrill a frenzied Arthur Ashe Stadium. Unlocking a level of play from vaults of history, the 40 year-old American knocked out number two seed Anett Kontaveit, roared on by everyone packing out the sport’s biggest arena.
Serena Williams final appearance at US Open may be with sister, Venus
Even if Serena Williams doesn’t play deep into this year’s US Open on the singles side, she’ll have a chance to make some lasting memories with Venus in the doubles field. A surprise announcement from Serena Williams earlier this month that she would likely retire from tennis...
Serena Williams beats Anett Kontaveit in her second match at the US Open
Serena Williams is on fire! After beating Danka Kovinic 6-3 in her first match at the US Open on Monday, the tennis professional beat Anett Kontaveit after three sets. GettyImages The first set was close for Williams, who only beat her...
AP PHOTOS: Serena Williams, the athlete and cultural icon
After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams begins what might be her final tournament Monday at the U.S. Open.The 40-year-old announced this month that she plans to turn her focus toward having another child and her business interests as she readies to step away from tennis. Her final singles match could be Monday against unseeded Danka Kovinic. Win, and Williams is likely to face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. She's also particpating in the doubles tournament with sister Venus Williams.Williams, one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of her — or...
Serena Williams’s latest match win at US Open in New York to again put off retirement
The Serena Williams farewell tour has rolled on as she won her latest match at the US Open in New York, which will again put off her retirement.Williams, who has won the event six times, beat second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in three thrilling sets on Wednesday night.Her latest victory came two days after she beat Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Monday night as Williams, one of the greatest players of all time, attempts to go out in style.“I am loving this crowd, it is really fantastic, there is still a little left in me, so we shall...
No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 10 Taylor Fritz handed early exits in Day 1 of US Open
NEW YORK -- Two top-10 seeds on the men's side were stunned with early exits Monday in the first day of the US Open. Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan shocked fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 in an epic first-round showdown, winning the affair on the ninth match point.
US Open: Serena Williams' last hurrah at home grand slam headlines fascinating two weeks of tennis
The curtain will soon come down on one of the greatest careers the world of sport has ever seen and Flushing Meadows, the home of the US Open, will provide a fitting stage for Serena Williams' final act.
Rafael Nadal drops first set but rallies to defeat Rinky Hijikata at US Open
Rafael Nadal dropped his opening set at the US Open but recovered to defeat Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3.
