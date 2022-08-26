Read full article on original website
Stellantis and National Business League launch inaugural collective of the National Black Supplier Development Program
Stellantis and the National Business League (NBL) launched the inaugural collective of the National Black Supplier Development Program, a group of 15 Black-owned businesses representing geographic diversity and a range of disciplines and commodities. The program also announced the addition of a diverse group of corporate partners that will enhance...
National Business League launches ‘Black Economic Freedom Movement’ to digitize 1M Black businesses by 2028
A campaign that aims to enhance the digital capacity of 1 million Black-owned businesses and grow their revenue by engaging customers through technology is being introduced in Tuskegee at the 122nd anniversary of the National Business League (NBL). A historic announcement was made Aug. 22 and 23 concerning a project...
Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a Sustainable Future
LONDON — Selfridges is addressing the climate emergency. In August 2020, the British luxury retailer launched its Project Earth program to track its environmental targets and its commitment to a net zero future.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootJohn Alexander Skelton Men's Spring 2023Eudon Choi Resort 2023 The company has set out a 2030 target of reaching 45 percent of transcription to come from circular products and services by stocking products that meet its environmental and ethical standards. Selfridges has accelerated its net zero goal by changing their deadline to 2040 instead of 2050 as a promise to the...
CEO Tasha McCaskiel strives to get women employed in media
Tasha McCaskiel, the CEO and founder of Black Girls in Media, a networking organization, spoke with rolling out about her passion for helping Black women be successful in the media industry. After year’s of detours and closed doors, McCaskiel created her own route and platform to help other women avoid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jack Daniel’s invests in Black business owners in DC
Jack Daniel’s hosted its Black business investment program, “New Beginnings, Make It Count,” in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 22. The panel included Munson Steed, Kevin “Scooty” Hallums, Tiaa B. Rutherford, Paul Winestock and Keem Hughley. Jack Daniel’s whiskey brands Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Apple, and Tennessee Fire are awarding $40K in cash to five selected grant recipients who meet the competition’s eligibility and requirements.
Small business resources for the Jack Daniel’s annual grant program
Jack Daniel’s has been investing in Black businesses during the month of August as part of its “New Beginnings: Make It Count” program. Jack Daniel’s is committing $40,000 to small Black business owners in Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Richmond, VA metro areas. Here are the previous...
