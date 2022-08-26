ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. woman struck, killed in Ocean City, Md.: police

A 21-year-old Lancaster County woman was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing an Ocean City, Maryland street, police said. Sophia Battisti, of Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east, against the pedestrian signal, when a northbound Coastal Highway vehicle crashed into her around 11:56 p.m. near the 59th Street intersection.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Channelocity

Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions

(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
RICHMOND, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD
WGMD Radio

Man Dies after Swimming in Cape Henlopen State Park

A 34-year-old man from Doylestown, Pennsylvania died after suffering a suspected medical problem Friday afternoon after swimming in the ocean off Cape Henlopen. Capt. John McDerby of the Delaware Natural Resources Police says the man reportedly collapsed on the beach after swimming in the ocean. Bystanders immediately started CPR which was continued by responding EMS personnel. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
US News and World Report

Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
DOVER, DE
Berks Weekly

4 injured in head-on crash on Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township

Four people were injured Friday night, around 8:30pm, in a head-on crash that occurred in the area of 924 West Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by South Heidelberg Township Police, a shuttle bus that was attempting to back out of the driveway of Johnny & Hons Smokehaus, located at 924 W. Penn Avenue, struck a car headed east along Penn Avenue. The car then crossed the center turn lane and collided with another vehicle headed west on Penn Avenue.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Just In: Crash Causing Major Delays On Route 1 In Bear

Just before 1:00 Thursday afternoon rescue crews and Delaware State Police responded to Route 1 in the area of Route 273 for reports of an injury crash. At this time it is not clear how many patients have been transported. Route 1 NB is down to one lane and is backed up almost to Route 40. Southbound in the are of thy crash is also slowing.
BEAR, DE
Daily Voice

Pregnant Wife Of PA Firefighter Dies In Crash

The pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter died in a car crash last week, authorities said. Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and the baby girl she was expecting with husband Jason died in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to her obituary. Kellie and Jason, married for eight years, also shared two boys together. Jason is a firefighter in Upper Providence Township.
LANSDALE, PA
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Woman Killed In Tragic Accident On Wednesday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 24, 2022, in the Hartly area as Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, DE. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday...
HARTLY, DE
Channelocity

Best Places to Purchase a Home in Virginia Right Now

(Kannan/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is known for its epic scenery and is home to some of the most famous historical landmarks in the country. We found a list of the best locations to purchase a home in Virginia based on cost, population, home offerings, schools, crime, safety, and other important factors. Take a look at the list and let us know in the comments what you think.
VIRGINIA STATE

