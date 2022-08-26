Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Central Pa. woman struck, killed in Ocean City, Md.: police
A 21-year-old Lancaster County woman was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing an Ocean City, Maryland street, police said. Sophia Battisti, of Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east, against the pedestrian signal, when a northbound Coastal Highway vehicle crashed into her around 11:56 p.m. near the 59th Street intersection.
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions
(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGMD Radio
Man Dies after Swimming in Cape Henlopen State Park
A 34-year-old man from Doylestown, Pennsylvania died after suffering a suspected medical problem Friday afternoon after swimming in the ocean off Cape Henlopen. Capt. John McDerby of the Delaware Natural Resources Police says the man reportedly collapsed on the beach after swimming in the ocean. Bystanders immediately started CPR which was continued by responding EMS personnel. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash
A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
US News and World Report
Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. man who beat officer with a Trump flag at Jan. 6 riot sentenced to nearly 4 years
PHILADELPHIA — A Montgomery County man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison Friday — one of the harshest punishments imposed so far for a person accused in the Jan. 6 attack.
4 injured in head-on crash on Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township
Four people were injured Friday night, around 8:30pm, in a head-on crash that occurred in the area of 924 West Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by South Heidelberg Township Police, a shuttle bus that was attempting to back out of the driveway of Johnny & Hons Smokehaus, located at 924 W. Penn Avenue, struck a car headed east along Penn Avenue. The car then crossed the center turn lane and collided with another vehicle headed west on Penn Avenue.
FAMILY AFFAIR: Brothers, Cousin Charged In 2020 Murder Of Phoenixville Man
Three family members were arrested nearly two years after their alleged involvement in a staged robbery that claimed the life of a 73-year-old man in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Raheem Pinder, 46, of Pottstown, Dayon Pinder, 44, of West Chester, and Nathaniel Pinder, 49, of Philadelphia, – two brothers...
firststateupdate.com
Just In: Crash Causing Major Delays On Route 1 In Bear
Just before 1:00 Thursday afternoon rescue crews and Delaware State Police responded to Route 1 in the area of Route 273 for reports of an injury crash. At this time it is not clear how many patients have been transported. Route 1 NB is down to one lane and is backed up almost to Route 40. Southbound in the are of thy crash is also slowing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
Pregnant Wife Of PA Firefighter Dies In Crash
The pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter died in a car crash last week, authorities said. Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and the baby girl she was expecting with husband Jason died in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to her obituary. Kellie and Jason, married for eight years, also shared two boys together. Jason is a firefighter in Upper Providence Township.
Family of slain Hanover teen speaks out after boyfriend is sentenced to 8 years in prison
A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, but her family is not happy about the outcome.
Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans
'I like his stance on biblical issues. He's pro-life,' state Senate candidate Todd Johnson said. The post Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Lucky Marylander won $2.2 million from lottery ticket purchased at Royal Farms
A lucky Marylander hit the jackpot. They won the Thursday, August 18 multi-match drawing. The annuity prize is an estimated $2.2 million.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Woman Killed In Tragic Accident On Wednesday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 24, 2022, in the Hartly area as Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, DE. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday...
Best Places to Purchase a Home in Virginia Right Now
(Kannan/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is known for its epic scenery and is home to some of the most famous historical landmarks in the country. We found a list of the best locations to purchase a home in Virginia based on cost, population, home offerings, schools, crime, safety, and other important factors. Take a look at the list and let us know in the comments what you think.
Comments / 0