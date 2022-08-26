ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Q985

Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info

Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

As Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Near, Here's What to Know About Distribution, Eligibility and More

In just a matter of weeks, residents across Illinois will start receiving tax relief rebate checks. On Sept. 12, the state of Illinois will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Payments won't go out to everyone immediately, as distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
97ZOK

Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them

Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

What’s More Popular In Illinois: Smoking Tobacco Or Marijuana?

Which do you think is more popular in Illinois, smoking cigarettes or weed?. Ever since Illinois legalized recreational marijuana, the industry has gone through the roof. The pot business has generated millions of dollars in just a short amount of time. The number of residents that partake in a little weed is way up.
ILLINOIS STATE
Polarbear

Millions of Illinois Snapchat users could benefit as Snapchat settles class-action lawsuit for $35M

Earlier this year, two Illinois residents alleged in a lawsuit that Snapchat was violating a state privacy law by scanning and storing faceprints. On May 11, attorney James C. Vlahakis, of the Sulaiman Law Group, of suburban Lombard, filed suit in Chicago federal court against Snap Inc. The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of named plaintiffs Maribel Ocampo and Adrian Coss.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Workers Rights Amendment To Be November Ballot Question in Illinois

An amendment to the Illinois Constitution will appear on the ballot this November after some groups worked to get it taken off. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot after a suit field in April by the Liberty Justice Center fought to keep it off. In the lawsuit, the group along with the Illinois Policy Institute contended that the federal National Labor Relations Act preempts any state laws that regulate collective bargaining.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois

You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
ILLINOIS STATE
103GBF

See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
SOMONAUK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois parents rally against DCFS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels

Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

First woman holds CEO position at Health Alliance Medical Plans

CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): Sinead Rice Madigan, Chief Operating Officer, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Health Alliance Medical Plans. She is the first woman to hold the CEO position with the organization. Rice Madigan served for four years as COO, with 15 years of experience within the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
