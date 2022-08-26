You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO