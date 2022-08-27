ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Braves, Mets do something for the first time since All-Star break

The Braves fell in two of three games to the Cardinals over the weekend as the Mets took three of four against the Rockies. Atlanta currently trails New York in the NL East race by 3.0 games as both clubs enter an off-day on Monday. However, over the weekend, the two teams did something that they hadn’t done since the All-Star break — lost their respective matchups on the same day.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions

Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
247Sports

Projecting Georgia's 2022 depth chart on offense entering Week 1

Not long after the confetti fell inside Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, the Georgia Bulldogs turned their attention to 2022 and chasing similar success as they had throughout most of last season. The work since January has no doubt been arduous for the Dawgs, but the good news is the end of the offseason is squarely in sight.
ATHENS, GA

