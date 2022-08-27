Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
Braves sadly in familiar territory with latest Ronald Acuña Jr. injury news
It is not going to be easy the rest of the way for Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. With Ronald Acuña Jr. still dealing with knee issues, the Atlanta Braves find themselves in familiar territory when it comes to this year’s postseason push. Although he...
Yardbarker
Braves, Mets do something for the first time since All-Star break
The Braves fell in two of three games to the Cardinals over the weekend as the Mets took three of four against the Rockies. Atlanta currently trails New York in the NL East race by 3.0 games as both clubs enter an off-day on Monday. However, over the weekend, the two teams did something that they hadn’t done since the All-Star break — lost their respective matchups on the same day.
Ronald Acuna Jr reveals worrying reason for two-game absence for Braves
As the Atlanta Braves try to chase the New York Mets, one of their key players was surprisingly absent for the last two games. Ronald Acuna Jr, the team’s star leadoff hitter, has been out for the team’s last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals. That is a worrying sign for Atlanta, who sorely missed Acuna’s hitting in those games.
Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ronald Acuña Jr. injury: Braves latest update doesn’t sound promising
Ronald Acuña Jr. knows he has to grind it out to get through this season for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves could have used Ronald Acuña Jr. in the final two games of their road series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. After obliterating the Redbirds in St....
UPDATE: Betting Line Continues to Move Between Georgia and Oregon
The University of Georgia is set to kick off their 2022 regular season with an intriguing matchup with a familiar face in Dan Lanning leading an unfamiliar foe in the Oregon Ducks. These two programs have only met one other time, back in 1977 when the Bulldogs toppled the Ducks 27 to 16 in ...
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions
Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
Projecting Georgia's 2022 depth chart on offense entering Week 1
Not long after the confetti fell inside Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, the Georgia Bulldogs turned their attention to 2022 and chasing similar success as they had throughout most of last season. The work since January has no doubt been arduous for the Dawgs, but the good news is the end of the offseason is squarely in sight.
Comments / 0