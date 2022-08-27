ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mahopac Library Relocates for Several Months for Renovations

Mahopac Library will be temporarily relocating for several months while renovations to its 19-year-old building on Route 6 are completed. In June, residents approved a $3.2 million bond to upgrade the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and enhance air sealing and insulation to improve the library’s energy efficiency.
MAHOPAC, NY
cohaitungchi.com

80 Magical Things To Do In New York City This December

It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. 59. Binge SATC’s reboot ‘And Just Like That…”. It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. There’s simply no better place than NYC to get in the spirit of the season and as 2021 comes to a close, New York City is bustling with activities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
examiner-plus.com

Two Local Events to Mark in Your Calendars

Good evening! Today is Monday, August 29. You’re reading today’s Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission in Westchester and Putnam counties. Become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year.
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Mayor Spano to NYC: Don’t Dump on Our Community!

On Aug. 30, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called on the City of New York and its Department of Transportation to clean up illegal dumping along the shoulder and service lanes of the north and southbound lanes of I-87 Major Deegan Expressway at the Yonkers-Bronx border. Complaints from area residents have flooded the City of Yonkers’ constituent helpline in recent months, reporting mounds of debris including tires, cabinets, furniture and household garbage are littering the roadway.
YONKERS, NY
theexaminernews.com

North White Plains Gas Station Site of Short Film Shoot

The 1970s and ‘80s automobiles parked at the Royal Petroleum gas station in North White Plains last weekend weren’t part of a vintage car show or someone’s personal collection. Writer and director Levi Wilson and his cast and crew were hard at work Saturday and Sunday at the Route 22 site shooting a short film with a story that is close to his heart.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Annual air show wows thousands

MONTGOMERY –Eric Norberg, of Highland, loves aviation and is the son of a pilot, and Saturday he attended the New York International Air Show at the Orange County Airport outside the village. The show featured a B-25 from WWII and the United States Air Force’s Thunderbirds flying precision team....
MONTGOMERY, NY
WestfairOnline

White Plains Mall makes way for Hamilton Green

Work to demolish the White Plains Mall got underway as August was drawing to a close, setting the stage for construction to begin of the highly anticipated Hamilton Green development. The mall had opened in 1972 at 200 Hamilton Ave. It was built at a cost of $6 million and had more than three-dozen retail tenants.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Customers Mourn Loss of Beloved Hudson Valley Bar Owner

Customers of a popular Hudson Valley watering hole are sharing their condolences. This weekend word spread that the Mike Reed, owner of Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie had passed away. While there is no official statement or obituary, family members have been posting online about Reed's untimely death. Noah's Ark on...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
thefordhamram.com

The Best of the Bronx: Where to Eat Around Arthur Avenue

One of Fordham University’s best qualities is being located just steps outside of Arthur Avenue, known for the fine dining that makes up the original Little Italy. You simply can’t beat the incredible Italian food options right off campus. As a self-proclaimed Bronx foodie, I’d like to outline a comprehensive guide of the best places to eat while at Fordham.
BRONX, NY

