New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
jerseysportingnews.com

New Jersey Hammers finish remarkable season with championship

MIDDLETOWN – With the Little League World Series taking center stage on ESPN this week from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, now is the perfect time to take notice of a local travel baseball team that recently completed a season for the ages that virtually nobody heard about. The N.J. Hammers travel...
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Little League Team Places 7th In World

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League Intermediate All-Stars enjoyed a summer chock full of championships. There was a District title. There was a sectional crown. There was a state championship. There was a regional championship. And the team placed seventh in the world and fourth in the United States at the Little League Intermediate 50/70 World Series Baseball Tournament in Livermore, Ca.
New Jersey Globe

Verona man running for U.S. Senate in Georgia in dead heat, poll shows

A new Emerson College poll has former Verona resident Herschel Walker with a two percentage points lead, within the margin of error, in a race for a United States Senate seat in Georgia. Walker leads incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock , 46%-44%, in a poll conducted on August 28-29. “Walker leads...
New Jersey 101.5

Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year

NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
NBC New York

Can You Help Me? 140+ Dogs, Cats Fly to NJ Today in Clear the Shelters Home Stretch!

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his family were among those who literally helped "Clear the Shelters," adopting a beagle from a shelter after it was rescued from alleged criminal conditions two weeks ago as the 2022 campaign entered its home stretch. And now another 140-plus dogs and cats in need are arriving in the Garden State looking for forever homes.
WHYY

New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse

There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
ocscanner.news

STAFFORD: POLICE TRAINING EXERCISES THIS WEEK

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, there is a scheduled training exercise at the Stafford Township Intermediate School, St. Mary’s Parrish Center, and in the general area of the Doc Cramer Ballfields. The training exercise will run between 8:30 AM and 12:00 PM. During this time, there will be an...
CBS Philly

Concern rises after study finds 50% of homes tested in Hamilton Township positive for legionnaires disease

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found that 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware of the problem and has been working on the issue since 2020. It is safe to drink, but there are concerns certain residents might be at risk. This is a warning about legionnaires disease. People can get infected when they inhale contaminated water droplets. Health officials say the risk is low, but they...
