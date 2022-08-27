Read full article on original website
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
jerseysportingnews.com
New Jersey Hammers finish remarkable season with championship
MIDDLETOWN – With the Little League World Series taking center stage on ESPN this week from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, now is the perfect time to take notice of a local travel baseball team that recently completed a season for the ages that virtually nobody heard about. The N.J. Hammers travel...
HS football Top 20 for Aug. 29, 2022: New rankings after an eventful Week 0
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
Yascko & Co. were up more than up to the challenge as Edison upends Cedar Creek
Coming off a disappointing loss in last year’s South Jersey Group 5 semifinals, Edison coach Matt Fulham wanted to begin a new year with a bit of a challenge. Knowing what he had returning, could the Eagles rise to the occasion against a program that went undefeated a year ago?
Toms River Little League Team Places 7th In World
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League Intermediate All-Stars enjoyed a summer chock full of championships. There was a District title. There was a sectional crown. There was a state championship. There was a regional championship. And the team placed seventh in the world and fourth in the United States at the Little League Intermediate 50/70 World Series Baseball Tournament in Livermore, Ca.
New Jersey Globe
Verona man running for U.S. Senate in Georgia in dead heat, poll shows
A new Emerson College poll has former Verona resident Herschel Walker with a two percentage points lead, within the margin of error, in a race for a United States Senate seat in Georgia. Walker leads incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock , 46%-44%, in a poll conducted on August 28-29. “Walker leads...
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year
NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
Concrete cubes in middle of N.J. neighborhood hold ties to WWI history
In Jersey, drivers are used to the quirks of the road like jughandles and traffic circles. But in a sprawling bayside community in Ocean County, where backyards border the water and boats are parked in driveways, there’s a different kind of roundabout.
Legendary Court Tavern Doorman Reflects on 30 Years at Rock Club
Marc Lanzoff worked the door for three decades at Bobby Albert's famous New Brunswick rock club: the Court Tavern.
NBC New York
Can You Help Me? 140+ Dogs, Cats Fly to NJ Today in Clear the Shelters Home Stretch!
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his family were among those who literally helped "Clear the Shelters," adopting a beagle from a shelter after it was rescued from alleged criminal conditions two weeks ago as the 2022 campaign entered its home stretch. And now another 140-plus dogs and cats in need are arriving in the Garden State looking for forever homes.
Things to do in NJ on Labor Day weekend to avoid the Jersey Shore
We say that Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and now it’s time for Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer. It’s time for everyone to get their last-minute vacations in and head to the shore one last time before it’s time to get back to school.
New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse
There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
njarts.net
Yes will bring ‘Close to the Edge’ celebration tour to New Brunswick and Englewood
Yes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their Close to the Edge album with a tour that comes to the State Theatre in New Brunswick, Oct. 9, and BergenPAC in Englewood, Nov. 17. Tickets go on sale Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., with pre-sales beginning earlier in the week. Other...
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’
FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation. The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests...
ocscanner.news
STAFFORD: POLICE TRAINING EXERCISES THIS WEEK
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, there is a scheduled training exercise at the Stafford Township Intermediate School, St. Mary’s Parrish Center, and in the general area of the Doc Cramer Ballfields. The training exercise will run between 8:30 AM and 12:00 PM. During this time, there will be an...
N.J.-based clothing company Faherty opens 3rd Garden State store
Clothing company Faherty recently unveiled another store in New Jersey. Faherty opened at The Grove at Shrewsbury on Aug. 7. It is located at 567 Broad St. The new clothing store occupies 1,525 square feet of space between Coach and Talbots. This is Faherty’s third Garden State spot. The others...
Concern rises after study finds 50% of homes tested in Hamilton Township positive for legionnaires disease
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found that 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware of the problem and has been working on the issue since 2020. It is safe to drink, but there are concerns certain residents might be at risk. This is a warning about legionnaires disease. People can get infected when they inhale contaminated water droplets. Health officials say the risk is low, but they...
thelakewoodscoop.com
NJ Housing Market Has Slowed; Lakewood, Toms River, and Jackson Housing Statistics | Yoel Ackerman
While New Jersey remains a sellers’ market, and the demand is still present, the year-to-date sales in New Jersey State were 28,320, down 14% from last year. Growing home prices and high mortgage rates continue to dampen home sales in New Jersey. The closed sales in the state decreased...
Texas men transporting undocumented immigrants busted in N.J. with guns, cash, prosecutor says
Two Texas men who had just been paid for transporting two undocumented immigrants from Texas to New York were arrested last week in New Jersey, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Detectives from the office’s narcotic task force stopped the car on Aug. 25 in Ridgefield and a...
