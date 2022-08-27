Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA — The University of South Florida is welcoming the largest number of first-year students — and the smartest — in the 70-year history of the school. As the fall semester gets underway, a total of 6,919 new students are enrolled, a 9.4% increase from last fall. The group carries an average high school GPA of 4.20 (up from 4.18 last year), an average SAT score of 1308 (up from 1297 last year) and an average ACT score of 29 (up from 28 last year).
Looking Ahead: Upcoming A&E events around Tampa Bay
• “Follies,” Sept. 1-18, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org. • “Perfect Wedding,” Aug. 26-Sept. 11, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call...
HCSO: Tampa man shoots 2 young children, killing one
TAMPA—A 30-year-old Tampa man was arrested for shooting two of his children and killing one, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Reports state 30-year-old Jermaine Levanda Bass faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm causing multiple wounds and death, attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm and aggravated child abuse using a firearm causing critical injuries.
Fire destroys large barn in Westchase
WESTCHASE—Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded to an early morning structure fire Aug. 31 at a large barn south of W. Linebaugh Avenue, reports state. According to a HCFR press release, the dispatch center received a 911 call at 2:13 a.m. from a first-party caller reporting a fire in the trees behind their house. Dispatchers continued speaking with the caller and determined there was a structure fire at the location, reports state.
Community music groups return to Carrollwood
CARROLLWOOD — The Carrollwood Community Chorus and the New Horizons Band have resumed rehearsals and are seeking more members. To join, simply attend an upcoming rehearsal or email chorus director Mary Jo Hahn at maryjo@carrollwoodcenter.org or band director Bryan Alspach at newhorizons@carrollwoodcenter.org for details. Schedules are posted on the website's calendar at carrollwoodcenter.org/calendar/.
Murder victim’s family asking community for help locating suspects
TAMPA—The family of 45-year-old man who was shot and killed Aug. 27 is asking for the community’s help in locating suspects involved in the incident that also injured two other victims, according to a Tampa Police Department press release. The shooting occurred during the early hours of Aug....
St. Pete man killed in Valrico accident
VALRICO—A 27-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Aug. 31 when he lost control of his vehicle while driving on E. Brandon Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state the wreck occurred at approximately 9:08 a.m. as the motorist was driving an SUV westbound on E....
Plant High poised to make a return to the postseason
TAMPA — When you think of the Plant Panthers, you think of state championships. Not just regarding the school’s football past, but with all prep sports. The football team hasn’t quite been its perennial-power self since Bob Weiner stepped away as head coach, but that turning-the-corner moment for the program may be coming sooner rather than later.
