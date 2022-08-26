ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people

Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Pasadena, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
South Pasadena, CA
Government
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

LA County adds nearly 6,500 new COVID cases over weekend

Los Angeles County reported another 6,467 new COVID-19 infections from the three-day period ending Monday, while also confirming 30 more virus-related deaths. According to the County Department of Public Health, another 3,192 infections were recorded Saturday, 1,938 on Sunday and 1,337 on Monday. The Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Let's Eat LA

5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here

Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

The Great Billionaire Bore-Off Continues in Los Angeles

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him. Hoping to heat up its competition against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Internship#Herbal Medicine#Medical Services#General Health#Chinese American#Alhambra High School#Stanford University#Huntington Hospital#Japanese American
Saurabh

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports nearly 6,500 new COVID cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported another 6,467 new COVID-19 infections from the three-day period ending Monday, while also confirming 30 more virus-related deaths. What You Need To Know. The 30 new deaths from the three-day period increased the county's overall virus-related death toll to 33,124. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Brazil
theregistrysocal.com

Avanath Capital Management Purchases 669-Unit Apartment Building in Los Angeles for $230MM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Avanath Capital Management, LLC, a private real estate investment manager, announces it has acquired a 669-unit family workforce housing community located in Los Angeles, California for $230 million. The firm purchased the property, Baldwin Village, as a joint venture with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) and Kaiser Permanente, and plans to involve a few additional institutional investors in the coming months Avanath plans to convert 70% of Baldwin Village’s units to affordable housing, serving residents earning between 60% and 80% of area median income (AMI) and allowing the firm to provide budget-friendly homes in the country’s least affordable rental market, according to Daryl Carter, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Avanath.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches

Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
boatlyfe.com

10 Best Marina del Rey Restaurants on the Water to Get to by Boat

Marina del Rey is a small seaside harbor in Los Angeles County, California. This major boating and water recreation destination attracts boaters worldwide. Marina del Rey also offers many great dock-and-dine opportunities for local boat owners and renters. Here are the top 10 most popular Marina del Rey restaurants on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy