This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
7 Things to See in Los Angeles, CaliforniaAbigail's AdventuresLos Angeles, CA
Taking Care of Pets in Late SummerSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Fire Wings Continues SoCal Expansion with Four New LA Sites
The company will expand to Downey, Long Beach, Monterey Park, and West Covina
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
7 Things to See in Los Angeles, California
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. California has always been one of my favorite places to travel. I recently visited Los Angeles, California, and I had an incredible time. These are some places I visited around Los Angeles, California, that I recommend you visit also!
msn.com
Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people
Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
LA County adds nearly 6,500 new COVID cases over weekend
Los Angeles County reported another 6,467 new COVID-19 infections from the three-day period ending Monday, while also confirming 30 more virus-related deaths. According to the County Department of Public Health, another 3,192 infections were recorded Saturday, 1,938 on Sunday and 1,337 on Monday. The Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here
Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
The Great Billionaire Bore-Off Continues in Los Angeles
Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him. Hoping to heat up its competition against...
Three Restaurants With Breathtaking Views Of Los Angeles + Sunset
If you are looking for a nice view while eating out, these 3 restaurants will definitely not disappoint you. The 3 best restaurants in los angeles with a viewCredit: Adobe. (Los Angles, CA) - Most of us have eaten at a restaurant with an amazing view, but when was the last time you went out of your way to eat at one?
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports nearly 6,500 new COVID cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported another 6,467 new COVID-19 infections from the three-day period ending Monday, while also confirming 30 more virus-related deaths. What You Need To Know. The 30 new deaths from the three-day period increased the county's overall virus-related death toll to 33,124. The...
California Infrastructure Czar Antonio Villaraigosa on return to public service
Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s Infrastructure Czar and the former mayor of Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his new role within the Newsom Administration.
citywatchla.com
'No Kill' Has Failed. ‘Best Friends’ Leaves LA City Animal Services Shelter, Annenberg Steps In
Best Friends was described by KABC merely as a “no-kill organization that works with animal rescue groups and city shelters to provide cats and dogs with a safe space until they are adopted.”. But “no kill” has been a cruel experiment in keeping animals that are unadoptable, including known-dangerous...
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
Redondo Beach man admits to grooming young girls, encouraging to harm themselves and kill parents
A former resident of Redondo Beach pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of targeting young girls online, encouraging them to engage in self-harm and even trying to convince one girl to kill her parents. Matthew Christian Locher, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child “for the purpose of producing […]
theregistrysocal.com
Avanath Capital Management Purchases 669-Unit Apartment Building in Los Angeles for $230MM
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Avanath Capital Management, LLC, a private real estate investment manager, announces it has acquired a 669-unit family workforce housing community located in Los Angeles, California for $230 million. The firm purchased the property, Baldwin Village, as a joint venture with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) and Kaiser Permanente, and plans to involve a few additional institutional investors in the coming months Avanath plans to convert 70% of Baldwin Village’s units to affordable housing, serving residents earning between 60% and 80% of area median income (AMI) and allowing the firm to provide budget-friendly homes in the country’s least affordable rental market, according to Daryl Carter, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Avanath.
High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches
Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
boatlyfe.com
10 Best Marina del Rey Restaurants on the Water to Get to by Boat
Marina del Rey is a small seaside harbor in Los Angeles County, California. This major boating and water recreation destination attracts boaters worldwide. Marina del Rey also offers many great dock-and-dine opportunities for local boat owners and renters. Here are the top 10 most popular Marina del Rey restaurants on...
L.A. TACO Interviews D.A. George Gascón: Here Are 8 Things We Learn
L.A. TACO’s Lexis-Olivier Ray sat down for a conversation with Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón at L.A. TACO Studios the morning after a second attempt to force him into a recall election failed. The 68-minute interview is now live on YouTube (and posted below) for you to...
