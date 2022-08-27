ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about

You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy