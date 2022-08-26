The first official images have been released of James Nesbitt back on the shores of Strangford Lough as the veteran detective with a secret.The gritty detective drama Bloodlands is set to return to the small screen next month for its second series.To whet the fan’s appetites for the scenes watched by millions, nine photographs from the upcoming episodes have been released.They reveal that not only is Nesbitt returning to play the lead role of DCI Tom Brannick in his native Northern Ireland, but that Peaky Blinders star Charlene McKenna will also be back as his colleague DS Niamh McGovern.Victoria Smurfit...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO