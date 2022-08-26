Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
The secret of the ‘House of the Dragon’ intro explained
A Twitter user recently uncovered the secret behind the House of the Dragon into and how it ties into the Targaryen dynasty. Twitter user @conquerorscrown recently shared a Twitter thread explaining the meaning of the House of the Dragon intro that was unveiled in Episode 2. They explain that the various landmarks that the camera pans between are actually representative of different notable members of House Targaryen.
First glimpse as James Nesbitt reprises veteran detective on drama Bloodlands
The first official images have been released of James Nesbitt back on the shores of Strangford Lough as the veteran detective with a secret.The gritty detective drama Bloodlands is set to return to the small screen next month for its second series.To whet the fan’s appetites for the scenes watched by millions, nine photographs from the upcoming episodes have been released.They reveal that not only is Nesbitt returning to play the lead role of DCI Tom Brannick in his native Northern Ireland, but that Peaky Blinders star Charlene McKenna will also be back as his colleague DS Niamh McGovern.Victoria Smurfit...
thebrag.com
House of The Dragon’s Milly Alcock didn’t know how important her role was
Milly Alcock did not know that her version of Rhaenyra Targaryen on House Of The Dragon was kind of a big deal. Milly Alcock is well on her way to stardom thanks to literally everyone talking about House of The Dragon these days. When she first landed the role to play the younger version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, however, Alcock did not realise what a big deal her character would be on the show.
thebrag.com
‘MAFS’ and Aussie soap stars help launch ‘The Rings of Power’
Aussie reality stars, content creators and soap actors have turned out for the launch of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The premiere took place in Sydney on Wednesday night, ahead of the show’s launch on Prime Video on Friday. Attendees included Married At First Sight alumnus Cameron Merchant, who appeared on the show in 2019 and met his now (actual) wife Jules Robinson. Robinson appeared to not be in attendance, so he appeared on the brown carpet solo.
RELATED PEOPLE
thebrag.com
She-Hulk revealed that even Sorcerer Supreme Wong has a linkedin profile
She-Hulk Episode 3 recently revealed that even Sorcerer Supreme Wong has a LinkedIn profile when he comes to seek her advice. She-Hulk Episode 3 has just been released on Disney+ and during the run time it was shown that Sorcerer Supreme Wong has a LinkedIn profile. User @sandeep_sanmeyo on Twitter shared the moment in which Jennifer Walters is viewing Wong’s profile.
thebrag.com
Meghan Markle complains about ‘not being able to afford’ her $14m house
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now comfortably situated in their Californian mansion, however, The Duchess of Sussex has spoken about the financial struggle involved with securing their place. Meghan and Harry purchased the nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom estate for USD $14.65 million (approximately AUD $21.5 million) in 2020, shortly after quitting...
thebrag.com
Are Jordie Hansen and Sam Frost hinting at her pregnancy with baby book?
Jordie Hansen appears to be dropping some very strong hints that Sam Frost is pregnant by sharing a ‘guide to pregnancy’ book on his Instagram story. The Survivor Alum posted a story of a plain piece of toast and tagged both of his fiance’s Instagram handles as per So Dramatic!. In the corner of the picture, a yellow book can be spotted – and the cover art perfectly matches that of Kaz Cooke’s book, Up the Duff — The Real Guide to Pregnancy.
thebrag.com
MAFS star Dom has found love with an Italian man in Capri
MAFS star Dom has revealed that she’s extending her trip in Europe so that she can spend more time with an Italian man that she met recently on the island of Capri. The reality star, who is currently in Paris, shared the juicy bombshell on her and Ella Ding’s podcast Sit With Us.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebrag.com
‘Stranger Things’ fans denounce exposers of Joseph Quinn’s dating profile
Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn recently had his Raya profile exposed on TikTok and fans have taken to Twitter to condemn the action. Joseph Quinn of Stranger Things Season 4, who played Eddie Munson, recently had his Raya profile doxxed by random fans on TikTok. Raya is a dating app that only allows users in via application and heavily caters to celebrities.
thebrag.com
Avril Lavigne says she’s found a director for her movie based on ‘Sk8er Boi’
Avril Lavigne is making a movie about her song ‘Sk8er Boi’ and the musician said she has just found the movie’s director. Avril Lavigne recently sat down with Variety to talk about the 20th anniversary of Let Go, her new album Love Sux, and the upcoming movie that will be based on the song ‘Sk8er Boi.’ During the interview, Lavigne said that a writer/director is now attached to the project and also that many of her musician friends will be making cameos.
thebrag.com
Harry Styles’ fans react to the accidental Nazi symbolism on his merch
Harry Styles’ new ‘Harry’s House’ merch was accidentally emblazoned with Nazi symbolism and now his fans are attacking Jewish people who wanted the symbol removed. Harry Styles’ merch team for ‘Harry’s House’ put a Nazi symbol that was used to signal “Heil Hitler” in Nazi Germany. When notified of the symbol’s meaning, Style’s team removed the symbol.
thebrag.com
Konrad Bien says Abbie Chatfield “friend-zoned him” before The Challenge
Konrad Bien has reportedly said that Abbie Chatfield “friend-zoned him” and “stopped answering his calls” before he headed off to Buenos aires, Argentina to film the upcoming season of The Challenge. It’s been heavily reported that Bien and Chatfield split prior to him leaving, and while...
Comments / 0