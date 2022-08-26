I was born well past the ’80s, but I’ve had to live my whole 24 years of life hearing about “how great the ’80s were” from my parents. You know, you get the whole “You just had to be there” lecture like you chose to not be born then, and then your mom talks about Dirty Dancing for the next four hours and how it’s the greatest movie of all time. With that being said, this music video is about as […] The post Yellowstone’s Gil Birmingham, AKA Thomas Rainwater, Starred In A Diana Ross’ “Muscles” Music Video, & The ’80s Were WILD first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 28 MINUTES AGO