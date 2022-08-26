Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Chris Rock Reportedly Declined Hosting The Oscars Again, And The Joke He Made About It Isn't Sitting Well With People
Chris Rock used a questionable analogy to describe why he turned down hosting the Oscars.
Yellowstone’s Gil Birmingham, AKA Thomas Rainwater, Starred In A Diana Ross’ “Muscles” Music Video, & The ’80s Were WILD
I was born well past the ’80s, but I’ve had to live my whole 24 years of life hearing about “how great the ’80s were” from my parents. You know, you get the whole “You just had to be there” lecture like you chose to not be born then, and then your mom talks about Dirty Dancing for the next four hours and how it’s the greatest movie of all time. With that being said, this music video is about as […] The post Yellowstone’s Gil Birmingham, AKA Thomas Rainwater, Starred In A Diana Ross’ “Muscles” Music Video, & The ’80s Were WILD first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The queer horror of "Dracula"
This year marks the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's horror classic, "Dracula." Today the story, and more specifically the character, has conjured up hundreds of interpretations; Dracula himself is the second most popular character put to film, second only to Sherlock Holmes. There are the (relatively) faithful adaptations, the stage plays, the parodies, the barely recognizable CGI-action spectacles (I'm looking at you "Dracula Untold"), and the cameos. But few have embraced the queer side of the character, with its LGBTQ+ origins being traced back to the author himself.
thebrag.com
People are angry at the picks on this 50 worst rappers of all-time list
From Kendrick to Nas to Tupac, music fans love to debate who the best rappers of all-time are, but what about the worst rappers ever?. In a mordant way, comparing the worst rappers of all-time is a lot more fun. Remembering all the shocking performers your brain tried to forget; trying to work out what happened in the 90s to make Vanilla Ice a thing.
thebrag.com
Everything coming to Netflix in September 2022
The reboot of a popular Australian drama and an intriguing new dating show are some of the big titles coming to Netflix in September. On September 5th, season six of Rick and Morty arrives, and fans will undoubtedly be eager to dive back into the wacky mind of Dan Harmon’s characters again. After the past five chaotic seasons, it will be difficult to top what’s come before, but Adult Swim clearly believes it can be done: it recently ordered a mammoth 70 further episodes of the sci-fi sitcom, which means there’s a lot more wild adventuring to come.
thebrag.com
‘House of the Dragon’ E2 talks of Valyria, what is it?
In the beginning of House of the Dragon E2, King Viserys gives a brief history lesson on Valyria, here is a deeper dive into the story. House of the Dragon Episode 2 starts with a gruesome scene of the Crabfeeder at work before transitioning to a tense Small Council scene that leads to Princess Rhaenyra choosing a new member of the Kingsguard.
