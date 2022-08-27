Read full article on original website
Related
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Browns Notes: D’Anthony Bell’s belief in himself pays off in roster spot
D’Anthony Bell never stopped believing, no matter how great the odds against him or how many roadblocks tested his football dream. He’s now a Cleveland Brown plus other notes from Tuesday.
‘We know who we are’: Sun set for Game 2 vs. Sky
Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller knows how his team can defeat the Chicago Sky. “We know who we are,” Miller
