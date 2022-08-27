ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical News Today

Dementia: What you do while you sit may affect your risk

A new study of sedentary behavior finds that doing mentally passive activities such as watching TV increases the likelihood of developing dementia while using a computer lowers them. The difference between the two is unaffected by how physically active a person is when they are not sitting. Other research suggests...
ohmymag.co.uk

Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about

You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
MindBodyGreen

Take Melatonin Every Night & Want To Stop? Here's What Experts Suggest

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Melatonin is a hormone that our bodies naturally produce to prepare for bed, and you can also find it in supplement form. While health experts say that melatonin supplements can be helpful for quickly adjusting to a new sleep-wake schedule (like when you're traveling to a new time zone), most caution against long-term use.
CNET

Blood Type Matters More Than We Give it Credit For

Do you know off the top of your head what your blood type is? If you don't, you're not alone, but I recommend asking your parent or doctor what it is. We all have a determined blood type, and if you aren't sure what yours is, there's great reason to find out: science suggests our blood type may make a difference when it comes to how healthy our hearts are.
