Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Low-revenue MSSP ACOs Produced Better Results in 2021 Than High-revenue ACOs: CMS

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released results today showing that on a per capita basis, the net savings for low-revenue accountable care organizations (ACOs) was higher than the net savings for high-revenue ACOs. Low is higher when it comes to the Medicare Shared Savings Plan (MSSP) accountable care...
