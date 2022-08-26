Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Sen. Marco Rubio — who called student debt cancellation 'unfair' — said he had $100,000 in student loans but paid it off by writing a book
Sen. Marco Rubio received an $800,000 book advance to write his memoir, which he said was the only reason he was able to pay off his student loans.
Democrat Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska special election
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mary Peltola, a Democratic former state lawmaker, won a special election to fill Alaska's sole U.S. House of Representatives seat, becoming the first Alaska Native to represent the state in Congress, the Alaska Division of Elections announced on Wednesday.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Low-revenue MSSP ACOs Produced Better Results in 2021 Than High-revenue ACOs: CMS
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released results today showing that on a per capita basis, the net savings for low-revenue accountable care organizations (ACOs) was higher than the net savings for high-revenue ACOs. Low is higher when it comes to the Medicare Shared Savings Plan (MSSP) accountable care...
Comments / 0