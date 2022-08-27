ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Get paid $2,400 for the ‘digital detox’ challenge

By Liz Dowell, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DutCJ_0hXrhrGa00

( KTVI ) — Can you last 24 hours without any screen time? Reviews.org is looking to pay a “digital detoxer” $2,400 to go a full day without cell phones, TV, gaming consoles, computers, or any smart devices.

The rules state that the “digital detoxer” will be required to submit a screen time report to show they went 24 hours without tech.

Will my student loans be forgiven?

The contestant will have to submit a report explaining their experience, any challenges they faced, and benefits from the detox. The statement should also include if you plan on cutting down screen time in the future.

To apply, you must be 18 years old and eligible to work in the U.S. The contestant will receive $2,400 for completing the Digital Detox Challenge, along with a $250 Amazon gift card to build a “tech-less survival kit” during the challenge.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 21. Reviews.org will announce the name of the challenger Sept. 30 on its website and social media.

Apply here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) — A 43-year-old inmate has died after he was found unresponsive Tuesday morning. The Kansas Department of Corrections says staff discovered Ricardo Carlos Ramirez unresponsive inside of his cell. They immediately began providing life saving measures that were continued as EMS arrived. Ramirez was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy […]
LANSING, KS
KSN News

Wichita father charged with death of 9-year-old son

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a crash that killed his 9-year-old son earlier this year. Devin Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while his license was suspended or canceled. The victim in the crash was Armani Saucedo. Police say Devin Saucedo was driving with Armani […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat. According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. The HPD […]
HUGOTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detox#Reviews Org#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Trash piling up at vacant lot causing concern

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Trash piling up near a south Wichita dollar store are causing problems for those in the area. For Randy Nunley, who lives in the area, it has gotten so bad he is asking the City to get involved. He says he has recently had to put out a fire behind his […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Andover police identify woman, suspect in weekend homicide

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Police Department has identified a woman killed over the weekend as 81-year-old Maryln Valeta Harvey of Andover. The alleged suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tristan Paul Weir of Andover. At around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Andover police, along with Butler County EMS and Andover Fire & Rescue, responded to […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

McPherson High School released from lockdown

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson High School (MHS) was locked down on Tuesday due to a report of a subject with a firearm, according to a Facebook post from McPherson Public Schools. “As of 2:50 pm, McPherson PD and McPherson County Sheriff’s Dept. have determined that there is no known threat inside or near the […]
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Police say Derby murder suspect turned himself in

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man is in jail in connection to a murder in Derby Sunday morning. The Derby Police Department said the man turned himself in at the police department. Police booked Demarc Maurice Burgess into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Derby police went to the […]
DERBY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy