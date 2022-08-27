ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Security Confiscate Rude Sasha Banks Sign On WWE RAW

WWE security removed a sign taking a dig at Sasha Banks amid reports that the former Women’s Champion is expected back soon. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16, 2022 episode of RAW over a creative dispute which would have seen the then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions challenge for the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles.
News On Stephanie McMahon, Titus O’Neil, Roman Reigns, RAW, More

WWE posted the following video today, showing the entrance theme for Axiom, “Strike Force”:. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil took to Twitter on Monday to announce a $100,000 donation to Connor’s Cure by the Bullard Family Foundation. For those unaware, September marks the start of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.
Update: Velveteen Dream Was Arrested Twice In August

UPDATE: We reported earlier here on eWn that Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT) was arrested on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia. As it turns out, that wasn’t his only arrest in the month of August. It has now been revealed that he was also arrested...
