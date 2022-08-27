Read full article on original website
Breaking News – Velveteen Dream Arrested (Mugshot Photo)
Former WWE Superstar Patrick William Jr. Clark (Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT) was arrested in Orlando, Florida on August 26th for drug paraphernalia charges. The official charge is described as:. OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT- – ICJIS Affidavit, Original Charge(S): 893.147(1)-4 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. According to a report from Unicourt.com, the...
Watch: Security Confiscate Rude Sasha Banks Sign On WWE RAW
WWE security removed a sign taking a dig at Sasha Banks amid reports that the former Women’s Champion is expected back soon. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16, 2022 episode of RAW over a creative dispute which would have seen the then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions challenge for the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles.
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Wedding Miniseries To Air On E! Next Year
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Nikki Bella recently tied the knot with Artem Chigvintsev. The WWE Hall of Famer also announced that her wedding will be the focus of a four-part miniseries that will be airing on E! next year. E! sent out the following press release...
News On Stephanie McMahon, Titus O’Neil, Roman Reigns, RAW, More
WWE posted the following video today, showing the entrance theme for Axiom, “Strike Force”:. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil took to Twitter on Monday to announce a $100,000 donation to Connor’s Cure by the Bullard Family Foundation. For those unaware, September marks the start of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.
Update: Velveteen Dream Was Arrested Twice In August
UPDATE: We reported earlier here on eWn that Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT) was arrested on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia. As it turns out, that wasn’t his only arrest in the month of August. It has now been revealed that he was also arrested...
