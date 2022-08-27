Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Historic NYC luncheonette's sweet recipe for success
The Lexington Candy Shop opened in 1925 - that's almost 100 years in business here at Lex and 83rd - and last had a major overhaul in 1948.
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
bkmag.com
Black Fashion Fair stopped by Brooklyn Museum to uplift Black designers (and party)
What started off as a night of mingling and gallery walkthroughs at Brooklyn Museum, quickly turned into hundreds of well-dressed people Hustle dancing and absolutely losing it to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”. Curated by Black Fashion Fair and hosted by FUBU, Taofeek Abijako of Head of State, and Tier...
Curbed
I Went to Trash School
The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
fox5ny.com
NYC moving migrants bused from Texas into hotels
NEW YORK - New York City is renting blocks of hotel rooms to house busloads of migrants who were sent to the city by Texas officials. The city's homeless shelter system is being overburdened with the thousands of arriving migrants. A hotel across the street from Central Park has 126...
More buses carrying asylum seekers arrive in NYC from Texas
Another group of buses carrying asylum seekers arrived in New York City from Texas Tuesday.
vinepair.com
The Best Places to Drink on Staten Island
The forgotten borough sure gets a bad rap. Sure, abandoned buildings still litter the island, wild turkeys roam around causing damage and taking down power lines, and the borough voted to secede from New York City in 1993. However, Staten Island is also the city’s greenest borough, with 170 parks in total; the 24-hour ferry service is free; and George RR Martin modeled the map of Westeros after Staten Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bkreader.com
A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn
Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
evgrieve.com
The Green Bench is stolen from the TF in Tompkins Square Park; 'this shit is an act of WAR'
Tensions are mounting in a cross-border conflict following the brazen theft of the green bench (aka AVE bench) from the TF in Tompkins Square Park last week. The bench was last seen Wednesday night... as the @tf_report account reported... "Some reports have said the green bench was stolen from Tompkins...
You Must Now Be 21 Years Old To Buy A Can Of Whipped Cream In NY
You must be 21 in New York to buy alcohol, and now whipped cream as well. In cans that is, Cool Whip tubs still seem to be a-ok. Back in November, New York State officially prohibited the sale of whipped cream chargers to anyone under the age of 21, Now, those over 21 are being asked to show ID when purchasing it, as anyone found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to someone under 21 will be subject to a “civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.” The law was proposed by State Senator Joseph Addabbo (D-15) in 2019 due to the issue being brought up by his constituents. On November 25, 2021, Legislation (S.2819-A) officially became law (Chapter 515).
One Green Planet
New Undercover Footage Reveals Living Conditions of NYC Carriage Horses Showing Horrific Signs of Abuse and Neglect
A new shocking undercover video exposes the abuse and neglect in the carriage horse industry as groups continue to call for an immediate shutdown. The heartbreaking new footage by Unbridled Heroes shows sick, mistreated horses with abysmal conditions who are held in tiny stables in midtown Manhattan. These poor horses go out every day and walk in the heat on the concrete and come back to stalls so small that they can barely turn around, if at all. The investigators walk through the tiny stables and reveal the horses with protruding ribs and scars from the abuse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman falls through her apartment floor into cellar in Bronx
Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries in the fall.
fox5ny.com
Update on carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A carriage horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street a few weeks ago has been retired and moved to a private horse farm outside of New York City. The farm owner says that Ryder is being treated by a veterinarian and is "bright, alert, eating and drinking, and has gained some weight."
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
newyorkupstate.com
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 28, 2022
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Happy weekend, everyone!. This was quite an eventful week for NY Cannabis Insider, in and out of...
cititour.com
Last Licks: 3 NYC Ice Cream Shops to Try before Summer Fades Away
Coney Waffle returns to Coney Island with its signature waffle cones and more than two dozen different flavors, including Coconut Castaway, Monster Cookie Blue, Strawberry Cheesecake and more. Visitors can also choose between waffle cones and waffle bowls, including rainbow waffles. Angela D’Esposito originally operated Coney Waffle back in the 1940s. It was reintroduced in 2016 by her grandson in New Jersey and returned to Coney Island in 2022 where the sweet treats can now be enjoyed. You will find the shop on Surf Avenue across from the Cyclone rollercoaster.
Whales in New York City area spark fascination
NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
evgrieve.com
The Boys' Club has moved out of its longtime home on 10th Street and Avenue A
For the first time in 121 years, the Boys' Club of New York will no longer be part of 287 E. 10th St. at Avenue A. A spokesperson confirmed that the nonprofit was leaving the Harriman Clubhouse this summer and that they'd continue to support the LES community with after-school and weekend programming, though they didn't offer specifics.
Comments / 0