A 17-year-old male was arrested on Aug. 26 after an altercation that occurred on Aug. 23. The perpetrator was identified as a juvenile offender. The DeKalb Police Department responded to a shooting that involved a female victim who was shot twice. She was transported to the Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital, and she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

DEKALB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO