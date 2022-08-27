ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

northernstar.info

Mission II to dial back appearances

DeKALB — NIU’s live mascot, a Siberian Husky named Mission II, will have a reduced number of appearances for the foreseeable future due to difficult allergies. The announcement was made Friday on Mission II’s various social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. “I (Mission II) wanted...
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

NIU makes Campus Pride list of best colleges for LGBTQ+ students

Over the past couple of years, there has been an emphasis on creating a better environment and experience for LGBTQ+ college students. Campus Pride recently came out with a list of the best colleges for LGBTQ+ students and NIU made the list. Campus Pride is a nonprofit organization whose sole...
CHICAGO, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb police arrest juvenile offender

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Aug. 26 after an altercation that occurred on Aug. 23. The perpetrator was identified as a juvenile offender. The DeKalb Police Department responded to a shooting that involved a female victim who was shot twice. She was transported to the Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital, and she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

Sycamore Fire Department awarded federal grant for replacement of equipment

The Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program awarded the Sycamore Fire Department a federal grant in the amount of $235,598.17 on Aug. 26. The grant will be used to replace the department’s four ambulance stretchers and to install stretcher loading systems in each of the department’s four advanced life support ambulances.
SYCAMORE, IL

