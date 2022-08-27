Read full article on original website
northernstar.info
Mission II to dial back appearances
DeKALB — NIU’s live mascot, a Siberian Husky named Mission II, will have a reduced number of appearances for the foreseeable future due to difficult allergies. The announcement was made Friday on Mission II’s various social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. “I (Mission II) wanted...
NIU makes Campus Pride list of best colleges for LGBTQ+ students
Over the past couple of years, there has been an emphasis on creating a better environment and experience for LGBTQ+ college students. Campus Pride recently came out with a list of the best colleges for LGBTQ+ students and NIU made the list. Campus Pride is a nonprofit organization whose sole...
Second bat tests positive for rabies after biting person in Sycamore
DeKALB — DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed a second bat has tested positive for rabies. This news was confirmed on Aug. 29 after the bat bit a person in Sycamore on Sunday. The person who was bitten is in good condition and has received rabies prophylaxis. Bats are...
DeKalb police arrest juvenile offender
A 17-year-old male was arrested on Aug. 26 after an altercation that occurred on Aug. 23. The perpetrator was identified as a juvenile offender. The DeKalb Police Department responded to a shooting that involved a female victim who was shot twice. She was transported to the Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital, and she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s police arrest and charge suspect involved in car chase
DeKALB — A female driver was arrested by DeKalb County Police on Aug. 29 for a stolen vehicle pursuit. Sheriff’s Police conducted a registration check for a white Honda on Glidden Road near Route 64. The vehicle was stolen out of DuQuoin, IL, according to the registration check.
Sycamore Fire Department awarded federal grant for replacement of equipment
The Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program awarded the Sycamore Fire Department a federal grant in the amount of $235,598.17 on Aug. 26. The grant will be used to replace the department’s four ambulance stretchers and to install stretcher loading systems in each of the department’s four advanced life support ambulances.
