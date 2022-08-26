Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Five Minors Struck in Shootings on Sunday
Three juveniles were killed, and two others were wounded in separate shootings within a 24-hour period last Sunday across North Texas. Denton County deputies responded to a call of a reported gunshot victim around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive in the Hilltown neighborhood near Little Elm.
dallasexpress.com
Two Children Dead, One Injured in Drive-by Shooting
Two children were killed, and a third was injured during a drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon in a Fort Worth neighborhood, according to police. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office identified the deceased victims as 5-year-old Rayshard Scott and 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe. An 18-month-old boy was also injured in...
dallasexpress.com
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian
A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking along a Dallas highway just before midnight on Monday, police said. Authorities explained that a body was found on the westbound service road of Interstate 635 near the Dallas North Tollway. The man was allegedly hit by a dark-colored SUV...
dallasexpress.com
Hostage and Abductor Dead Following Police Chase
A suspect and a hostage are both dead after a 130-mile police chase that originated in Bell County in Central Texas and ended in Forth Worth Sunday evening. At a late Sunday news conference, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes explained the department received a call from the Troy Police Department at 7:23 p.m. requesting assistance in apprehending a subject driving erratically northbound on I-35W.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
DPD: Man Kills Himself Surrounded by Marshals
Surrounded by law enforcement, a man accused of sexually assaulting a child fatally shot himself in a Dallas hotel’s parking lot Tuesday morning. A U.S. Marshals task force went to the hotel after a tip that the man, wanted on a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child, was there.
Neighbors, community members mourn loss of two children after fatal Fort Worth shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Young kids are known to be outside playing, but on Monday things were far from normal, not many people were outside. Several people in the Fort Worth community showed support to family of victims in Sunday's shooting on Steel Dust Drive, in the form of a small memorial outside of their house. "Rayshard, We were outside playing and he asked me if we can go upstairs and get a toy, and the toys that were upstairs I brought em, over here for him because he would always play with them," one woman who lives nearby said. People who live...
dallasexpress.com
Three Arrested After Local Fast-Food Shooting
Three people were arrested last Friday in connection with a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in Frisco two days earlier. On August 17, Frisco police responded to reports of gunfire at Wendy’s in the 5500 block of Eldorado Parkway, but the gunman had already fled the scene by the time the officers arrived. No one was injured in the shooting.
5-year-old shot during gunfire between vehicles, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A 5-year-old child was shot during an apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night, police said. Police said officers got a call about the child suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbona Drive, near Loop 12 and Lake June Road in southeast Dallas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting
LITTLE ELM, Texas - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan...
dallasexpress.com
Body of 63-year-old Man Recovered from Local Lake
The body of a 63-year-old man was recovered from Grapevine Lake on Sunday morning. The Flower Mound Fire Department responded to a drowning call in the Murrell Park area of the lake on Saturday night, along with the Flower Mound Police Department, Grapevine Fire Department, Texas Game Wardens, and Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers.
irvingweekly.com
Irving Woman Charged with Murdering Red Oak Man
An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday, August 23. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The 911 caller...
1 killed in southeast Dallas after gunman opens fire
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was found dead in southeast Dallas early this morning when police responded to reports of an active shooter.Officers responded to a call from the 800 block of Wixom Lane about an active shooter who had hit a nearby home.When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot behind a shed on a vacant property. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but he died at the scene.The victim's identity is currently unknown, and the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify him. Police have not released any information about possible suspects but said the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Derek Koerner with the Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3605 or by email.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Suspect fleeing from police caused crash that killed 1 in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police said a robbery suspect who was fleeing from officers caused a crash that killed another driver Saturday night. This started just after 7 p.m., when officers were tailing a vehicle as part of a robbery investigation. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the...
One dead, another hospitalized after vehicle crashes into tree, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say one person has been found dead after a car crash in Fort Worth late Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to East Berry Street and Stalcup Road at 11:38 p.m. When they got there, they found a vehicle that allegedly lost control before it crashed into a tree.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 24-year-old Greg Shead outside bowling alley earlier this month
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley earlier this month. According to officials, 29-year-old Dionate Banks was arrested by Dallas police on Friday night. Authorities say Banks and Shead were involved in an argument...
dallasexpress.com
Deep Ellum Business Burns During Flood Cleanup
Just days after a Deep Ellum business was hit by a devastating flood last week in the Dallas area, a fire ripped through the shop, causing heavy damage to the building and contents. Ellum Electric owner Airto Castaneda-Cudney told NBC DFW that he believes the cause of the fire may...
dallasexpress.com
Massive Apartment Fire Burning in Local County
A massive fire at an apartment complex under construction in Rockwall County has been contained. The fire broke out this morning at 5:37 a.m. at the Prose apartment complex near I-30 and FM 551 in the city of Fate, according to the City’s Facebook page. The Rockwall County Alert...
dallasexpress.com
Did Crime Really Decrease in Dallas?
At the start of this month, the public crime data used in The Dallas Express Crime Boss feature initially created a false sense of security. Based on incomplete figures available at the time, it appeared as though crime had gone down drastically citywide, with some districts’ Crime Scores decreasing by as much as 60%.
dallasexpress.com
Former Local Policeman Aquitted of Negligent Homicide
A Tarrant County jury found former Arlington police officer Ravinder “Ravi” Singh not guilty of criminally negligent homicide on August 29. Singh was facing the charges due to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in August of 2019. A grand jury returned an indictment against the former officer in September 2020.
TODAY.com
Shocking video shows bus driver save 2 children, father from Texas flooding
Amid the record-breaking rainfall in Texas on Monday, one Dallas Independent School District bus driver and her bus monitor made a heroic gesture to save two children and their father. Simone Edmond, a DISD bus driver, and Tekendria Valentine, a bus monitor, were called by dispatch to pick up another...
Comments / 0