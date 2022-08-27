ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Woman injured after being struck by arrow from target shooter

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City say a woman was injured Saturday when she was struck in the leg by an arrow in the parking lot of a Walmart. Police say a man was target shooting with his bow in a field next to the Walmart on 5675 W. 6200 S. when an arrow sailed into the parking lot.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Siblings, 9 and 10, struck, killed on sidewalk in Provo auto-pedestrian crash; SUV driver also dead

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people, two of them children, are dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Provo. The incident happened at 8:06 a.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 East, a Provo Police statement says. A white SUV, traveling west, “crossed the eastbound lanes and struck a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother on the sidewalk.
PROVO, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
ksl.com

Motorcyclist goes 100 mph through school zone, leads officers on chase, police say

MILLCREEK — A man who police say went through a school zone going more than 100 mph, and then ran from officers after hitting a patrol car, was arrested Monday. Just before 8:30 a.m., a Unified police officer doing patrol on Highland Drive at a school zone near 3500 South spotted a motorcycle going "at least 100 mph," said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

2 siblings hit, killed on their way to school in Provo; driver also died

PROVO — A brother and sister died Monday after an SUV drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, police said. The vehicle was driving west on 700 North at 800 East at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Man thrice broke into Morgan residence, hid under young girl's bed, police say

MORGAN — A man who police say has been sneaking into a young girl's house and hiding under her bed is facing numerous charges. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills, 25, of Morgan, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with aggravated burglary and aggravated sex abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies; and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
MORGAN, UT
kjzz.com

One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Clearfield crash

UPDATE: 8/29/22 3:33 p.m. CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – The man who died in a rollover crash in Clearfield on Saturday has been identified. Clearfield Police say the passenger who died during the accident was identified as 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keely. Police say all other individuals involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Responding agencies included: North […]
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC4

Camper trailer sparks in flames in Davis County

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a camper trailer fire in Davis County. As crews were responding to the fire around 12:59 a.m., the caller reported the fire has spread into a barn, and hay was currently engulfed in flames. Automatic aid was received from the Layton City […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

