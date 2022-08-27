Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Woman injured after being struck by arrow from target shooter
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City say a woman was injured Saturday when she was struck in the leg by an arrow in the parking lot of a Walmart. Police say a man was target shooting with his bow in a field next to the Walmart on 5675 W. 6200 S. when an arrow sailed into the parking lot.
Gephardt Daily
Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
KUTV
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
Gephardt Daily
Siblings, 9 and 10, struck, killed on sidewalk in Provo auto-pedestrian crash; SUV driver also dead
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people, two of them children, are dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Provo. The incident happened at 8:06 a.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 East, a Provo Police statement says. A white SUV, traveling west, “crossed the eastbound lanes and struck a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother on the sidewalk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Motorcyclist goes 100 mph through school zone, leads officers on chase, police say
MILLCREEK — A man who police say went through a school zone going more than 100 mph, and then ran from officers after hitting a patrol car, was arrested Monday. Just before 8:30 a.m., a Unified police officer doing patrol on Highland Drive at a school zone near 3500 South spotted a motorcycle going "at least 100 mph," said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
Woman struck by arrow walking in West Valley City parking lot
A woman walking in a West Valley City Walmart parking lot was surprisingly struck by an arrow on Saturday.
Gephardt Daily
Surveillance video shows thieves crash through front doors of South Jordan bicycle store, steal 5 e-bikes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Surveillance video shows two people crashing a truck through the front doors of a South Jordan bicycle store, stealing electric bikes and driving away Saturday. The thieves caused at least $60,000 in property damage to the Hanger 15 Bicycles store...
kjzz.com
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
2 siblings hit, killed on their way to school in Provo; driver also died
PROVO — A brother and sister died Monday after an SUV drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, police said. The vehicle was driving west on 700 North at 800 East at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
Provo siblings killed by SUV that drove onto sidewalk
Two siblings and a driver of a vehicle died in Provo Monday morning after an SUV drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the children.
UPDATE: Girl allegedly set up SLC robbery, kidnapping of 17 y/o boy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy became the victim of an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that took place in a Salt Lake City motel on August 29 after police say he was set up by a girl who was working in conjunction with two adult men. The two men involved in this incident, […]
ksl.com
Man thrice broke into Morgan residence, hid under young girl's bed, police say
MORGAN — A man who police say has been sneaking into a young girl's house and hiding under her bed is facing numerous charges. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills, 25, of Morgan, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with aggravated burglary and aggravated sex abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies; and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Man in critical condition after becoming pinned at North Salt Lake car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was pinned while trying to go through a car wash in North Salt Lake. The incident happened at 115 N. Redwood Road at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Assistant Chief Mitch Gwilliam with the...
ksl.com
Surveillance video shows brash burglar smash into storefront, steal high-end e-bikes
SOUTH JORDAN — A South Jordan bike shop wants people to be on alert for electric mountain bikes that were stolen early Saturday morning. These are not cheap bikes. The thief smashed a pickup truck through glass doors and was gone in two minutes. Plywood now covers the glass...
kjzz.com
One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
ksl.com
Basketball game argument leads to stabbing at West Jordan gym, police say
WEST JORDAN — A Utah man was arrested Friday after police say he got into an argument while playing basketball and ended up stabbing two people, including one who was hospitalized with serious injuries. Kirby Zou, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man dies in rollover crash during Knolls 200 race in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man died Saturday after the truck he was a passenger in rolled in the Knolls area of Tooele County Saturday. Officers of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at about 7:15 a.m., Sgt. David...
kjzz.com
Officers had just dropped off suspect at detox before fatal struggle with SLC Police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The man who died after a struggle with Salt Lake City Police earlier this month had just been dropped off at a detox facility by officers from a different city. 35-year-old Nykon Brandon went unconscious and later died after fighting with officers near 350...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Clearfield crash
UPDATE: 8/29/22 3:33 p.m. CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – The man who died in a rollover crash in Clearfield on Saturday has been identified. Clearfield Police say the passenger who died during the accident was identified as 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keely. Police say all other individuals involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Responding agencies included: North […]
Camper trailer sparks in flames in Davis County
KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a camper trailer fire in Davis County. As crews were responding to the fire around 12:59 a.m., the caller reported the fire has spread into a barn, and hay was currently engulfed in flames. Automatic aid was received from the Layton City […]
Comments / 1