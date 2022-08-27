ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
thewildest.com

How to Tell If Your Dog Is a Hugger — Or Not

Not everyone is a hugger. After nearly three years of a pandemic, many humans are still incredibly OK with the concept of social distancing (and will be for years to come). Your dog doesn’t have to use COVID precautions as an excuse; they also just might not want a hug.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Hormone#Cries#Emotion#Puppies#Japanese#Current Biology#Azabu University#Guardian
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
dailyphew.com

Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies

Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
One Green Planet

Distressed Black-Headed Snake Rescued From Minibus Engine

A team from Wildlife SOS rescued a five-foot-long Black-headed royal snake stuck in the engine of a mini tourist bus in Jammu and Kashmir, India. It took the team a long two hours to rescue the distressed snake. The snake is now under observation and will be released back into the wild once deemed fit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PetsRadar

Cat's sweet goodbye to dying dog leaves netizens in tears

While it's never easy losing a beloved pet for us humans, spare a thought for our furry companions. Bunny the cat has gone viral for her tender goodbye to her family's dog, leaving many netizens tearful. In the emotional video, seen 3.5 million times over on TikTok channel @ekkykay (opens...
PETS
survivornet.com

Honey Boo Boo’s Dad ‘Sugar Bear,’ 50, Shows Off Dramatic Dental Makeover After Frightening Cancer Scare

Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, 50, father of treasured child reality star Honey Boo Boo, now 17, has used a cancer scare to fix up his appearance in a huge way. Thompson found a benign, or non-cancerous, tumor on his salivary gland. After having it removed, the TLC star felt compelled to fix TWENTY of his teeth, which had rotted from his longtime chewing tobacco habit.
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Golden Doodle's First Visit to a Children's Hospital Is So Sweet We Can't Even

Dogs are truly magical creatures. Their warmth, compassion, and love can work wonders by lifting spirits and creating joyful memories. This is why dogs are often brought to traumatic settings, such as shelters and hospitals. One Golden Doodle was brought to his local children's hospital to bring some happiness to their day, and the outcome was magical.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Cat's Boyfriend 'Picks Her Up' Every Day Wearing a Tie and We Can't Take It

When we make plans with our significant other, we always hope they put effort into their appearance by having a nice outfit on. Small gestures like this make us feel important because they go through extra effort to impress us. One lucky kitty has been getting this special treatment recently at it's too good to miss out on.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Kitten Adopts Orphaned Raccoon as Her Baby in Video We Can't Resist

Many animals naturally have a motherly instinct. This trait comes out most often when an animal gives birth, but sometimes, other circumstances draw out the maternal nature. One kitty channeled her motherly instincts when she adopted an orphaned baby raccoon during its recovery process at a rehabilitation center. TikTok user...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Moment Cat Siblings Reunite After a Year Apart Is So Incredibly Touching

We love a sibling reunion — especially if it involves animals. Peter and Tinx were two siblings who were surrendered to the humane society and then adopted into different homes. That is — until recently, when the two were able to be reunited. Watching these two find each other again might just bring a tear to your eye.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy