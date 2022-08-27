ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Pedestrian killed, another seriously injured after woman gets behind wheel during fight in Queens

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoHnv_0hXrHdIM00

A pedestrian was killed and another was seriously injured when a female driver tried to hit another woman with her car in Queens Saturday.

Police said two women got into a fight around 7:20 a.m. on Beach 20th Street in Far Rockaway.

One of the women then got behind the wheel of a vehicle and tried to hit the other woman with it.

The car jumped the curb and struck two uninvolved, innocent pedestrians that were on the sidewalk.

A 59-year-old man and another man in his 30s were taken to St. John's Episcopal Hospital.

The 59-year-old was pronounced dead while the man in his 30s was listed in serious condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, but the other woman involved in the altercation is cooperating with investigators.

MORE NEWS: Arrest made in brutal assault on off-duty NYPD officer

An arrest was made Friday in a string of brutal robberies - including an assault on an off-duty NYPD officer that left him with a fractured skull. CeFaan Kim has the latest developments.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 37

zoop
4d ago

This will continue until these criminals are systematically executed as they are caught. That is the ONLY WAY NYC will again become livable. The liberals must be voted out. STOP voting democrat.

Reply(15)
21
tony starks
4d ago

I'm glad the caught one of the suspects who robbed and assaulted the NYPD officer. Now they can work on catching the rest of the crew who have been doing the jump out robberies.

Reply
11
NNcy Ellington
4d ago

Insanity...scarey to think if the fellon is caught the consequences will be inadequate most likely.

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Woman taken away in ambulance screaming incoherently after arrest for fatally mowing down bystander on Queens sidewalk

A woman arrested for mowing down a man sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk while trying to run over a rival was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after she started screaming incoherently at cops. Kiani Phoenix s expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after she wigged out as her arrest was being processed inside the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway. Phoenix, 26, wearing ...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Firefighter seriously injured battling blaze on Staten Island: FDNY

One firefighter was seriously injured as a crew of approximately 200 FDNY members battled a blaze that engulfed multiple businesses early Thursday morning on Staten Island, according to authorities. The four-alarm fire broke out at Victory Boulevard and Travis Avenue around 2 a.m. Authorities say the fire quickly spread to...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
Queens, NY
Accidents
City
Far Rockaway, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Brutal Assault#Accident
CBS New York

See it: NYPD officer appears to punch woman during chaotic arrest

NEW YORK -- Video of an arrest in Harlem has gone viral. It has almost 30,000 views on social media.And now residents are calling for an investigation into the NYPD, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Wednesday.The footage shows a chaotic arrest that gets even more chaotic after the woman in the frame, identified as 19-year-old Tamani Crum, confronts an officer as he is arresting a man Crum reportedly knows.The woman engages the officer and appears to slap him, and he responds with what looks like a wallop of a punch, causing her to fall backwards on to pavement.She is then seen getting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoingItLocal

BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING

#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy