Pedestrian killed, another seriously injured after woman gets behind wheel during fight in Queens

A pedestrian was killed and another was seriously injured when a female driver tried to hit another woman with her car in Queens Saturday.

Police said two women got into a fight around 7:20 a.m. on Beach 20th Street in Far Rockaway.

One of the women then got behind the wheel of a vehicle and tried to hit the other woman with it.

The car jumped the curb and struck two uninvolved, innocent pedestrians that were on the sidewalk.

A 59-year-old man and another man in his 30s were taken to St. John's Episcopal Hospital.

The 59-year-old was pronounced dead while the man in his 30s was listed in serious condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, but the other woman involved in the altercation is cooperating with investigators.

An arrest was made Friday in a string of brutal robberies - including an assault on an off-duty NYPD officer that left him with a fractured skull. CeFaan Kim has the latest developments.

----------