A person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near the Watterson Expressway Sunday afternoon. Witnesses told Louisville Metro Police officers a pickup truck was driving north in the southbound lanes and crashed into several cars around 2:30 p.m. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the pickup burst into flames and a person inside one of the cars was killed.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO