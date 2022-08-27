Read full article on original website
Cardioneuroablation reduces recurrent fainting, improves quality of life
Among adults with recurrent vasovagal syncope, cardioneuroablation was associated with a significant decrease in syncope recurrence and improvement in quality-of-life measures at 2 years compared with controls, researchers reported. The findings were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. “Our study shows that cardioneuroablation is an effective and safe...
Initial invasive strategy did not improve survival at 5 years in advanced CKD with ischemia
Routine coronary angiography with revascularization when appropriate did not reduce 5-year mortality risk in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease and ischemia compared with an initial strategy of medical therapy. Data from an interim, 5-year analysis of the ongoing ISCEHMIA-CKD trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, also...
Liver transplantation ‘remains the standard of care’ for HCC patients, regardless of age
Despite increased perioperative risks in older patients with hepatocellular carcinoma and cirrhosis, orthotropic liver transplantation provides greater survival benefit compared with ablative therapies, according to new research. “Because waitlist demand for [orthotopic liver transplantation (OLT)] continues to increase at a rate that far exceeds the increase in solid-organ donation, it...
Multimodal telemonitoring may aid in weight loss for patients with sleep apnea, obesity
Multimodal telemonitoring may aid in weight loss efforts by patients with obstructive sleep apnea and obesity, according to a study published in Chest. “The present study shows that among obstructive sleep apnea patients with obesity, implementation of a remote feedback program on multimodal self-monitored data can enhance body weight reduction compared to feedback on CPAP adherence only,” Kimihiko Murase, MD, from the department of respiratory medicine at the Graduate School of Medicine at Kyoto University, Tokyo, and colleagues wrote.
Finerenone reduces sudden cardiac death risk in type 2 diabetes, CKD: FIDELITY
A subanalysis of the FIDELITY trial showed finerenone reduced risk for all-cause and CV mortality, including sudden cardiac death, compared with placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. The beneficial effect of finerenone (Kerendia, Bayer), a selective nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist, was consistent in trial participants...
Substantial lack of diversity seen in senior, emerging leadership of US cancer centers
Cultivating diversity in the cancer workforce — and particularly its leadership — has been an area of increased priority over the past several years. The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) conducted a survey to determine the extent of diversity not only at the highest levels of leadership, but also among emerging leaders in the field of oncology.
In-flight allergic events requiring epinephrine appear rare
3% of the in-flight medical emergencies (IMFEs) reported by a ground-based medical service (GBMS) between January 2017 and December 2019 were related to allergy. The GBMS recommended epinephrine administration for 398 of 4,230 cases, with 328 receiving at least one dose. The researchers calculated the incidence of severe allergic reaction...
Sotorasib extends PFS in lung cancer subset
Sotorasib prolonged PFS compared with standard chemotherapy for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to topline data released by the agent’s manufacturer. Sotorasib (Lumakras, Amgen) is a KRASG12C inhibitor. The agent received accelerated approval in the United States for treatment of adults with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or...
Q&A: Sublingual immunotherapy viable for treating respiratory allergy in children
Sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) may be an acceptable alternative for children with respiratory allergies who fail to achieve control of their symptoms or suffer from side effects with other treatments. Side effects with SLIT tend to be local, oriented around the mouth, and dissipate once treatment is underway. Shared decision-making enables...
Physician burnout and shortages: The challenges facing primary care
Russell Phillips, MD, said that primary care should be considered “a common good,” like fire departments and access to public schools. Among its strengths, primary care physicians have the “unique ability” to improve population health and prolong life, he said. Challenges like physician burnout, workforce shortages...
Wearable device may improve at-home temperature monitoring of children with cancer
For children with hematologic malignancies, a fever may indicate a deadly bloodstream infection and should be addressed as soon as possible. “One of the primary things we educate our patients and families on is that they need to notify us at the first sign of fever, because it’s a hallmark of impending infection in patients with cancer,” Sung Won Choi, MD, MS, professor of pediatrics at University of Michigan, told Healio. “These patients have weakened immune systems, and their ability to fight off infections is compromised. It can cause major problems if a fever is not addressed.”
Measuring Nurse Residency Program Outcomes: Selecting the Right Tool
American Nurses Credentialing Center. (2015). 2015 ANCC primary accreditation provider application manual. American Nurses Credentialing Center. American Nurses Credentialing Center. (2020). 2020 Practice Transition Accreditation Program application manual. American Nurses Credentialing Center. Casey K., Fink R., Krugman M., & Propst J. (2004). The graduate nurse experience. The Journal of Nursing...
Kidneys from deceased donors with COVID-19 do not negatively impact early patient survival
Solid organ transplantation, including kidneys, using deceased donors infected with COVID-19 does not negatively impact early patient survival, according to data published in the American Journal of Transplantation. “The Organ Procurement and Transplant Network (OPTN) has provided updated recommendations regarding the acceptance of organs from deceased donors with positive testing...
Theranica secures $45 million to expand wearable migraine treatment device in US
Digital therapeutics company Theranica announced it has received $45 million in investor funding, which the company will use to finance commercial expansion of its prescription migraine treatment device, Nerivio. According to a company press release, Nerivio is an FDA-cleared, smartphone-controlled, drug-free wearable device for the treatment of episodic and chronic...
Sense of meaning key contributor to grandiose delusions
An overall sense of meaning was found to be inherently tied to grandiose delusions, results from a cross-sectional, self-report questionnaire study showed in The Lancet Psychiatry. “Grandiose delusions are unfounded or inaccurate beliefs that one has special powers, wealth, mission or identity. These beliefs are relatively common — representing approximately...
Evening chronotype associated with more severe NAFLD for adults with obesity
Evening chronotype was associated with more severe nonalcoholic fatty liver disease independent of age, sex and BMI compared with morning chronotype among adults with obesity, according to data published in International Journal of Obesity. “Our study demonstrated that subjects with obesity that are not aligned to circadian rhythm are more...
Q&A: ACP president says new campaign emphasizes importance of internal medicine
ACP’s new branding campaign aims to express the importance of internal medicine as well as the profession’s diversity. The campaign was informed by research that explored different perceptions of internal medicine physicians. The president of the ACP said he wants to “showcase the breadth of internal medicine physician...
