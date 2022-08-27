ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
healio.com

Substantial lack of diversity seen in senior, emerging leadership of US cancer centers

Cultivating diversity in the cancer workforce — and particularly its leadership — has been an area of increased priority over the past several years. The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) conducted a survey to determine the extent of diversity not only at the highest levels of leadership, but also among emerging leaders in the field of oncology.
healio.com

Q&A: ACP president says new campaign emphasizes importance of internal medicine

ACP’s new branding campaign aims to express the importance of internal medicine as well as the profession’s diversity. The campaign was informed by research that explored different perceptions of internal medicine physicians. The president of the ACP said he wants to “showcase the breadth of internal medicine physician...
healio.com

CMHC partners with Healio for women’s health masterclass in September

As one of Cardiometabolic Health Congress’ most essential allies in delivering the latest news, resources and education to busy medical providers, Healio has partnered with the Women's Cardiometabolic Health and Wellness Masterclass. While pursuing industry-defining topics in the cardiometabolic space, the authorities at CMHC identified gaps in clinical education,...
healio.com

Measuring Nurse Residency Program Outcomes: Selecting the Right Tool

American Nurses Credentialing Center. (2015). 2015 ANCC primary accreditation provider application manual. American Nurses Credentialing Center. American Nurses Credentialing Center. (2020). 2020 Practice Transition Accreditation Program application manual. American Nurses Credentialing Center. Casey K., Fink R., Krugman M., & Propst J. (2004). The graduate nurse experience. The Journal of Nursing...
healio.com

Neurolytixs secures US patent for blood-based concussion diagnostic tool

Canadian-based Neurolytixs Inc. announced it has secured a United States patent for technology that can identify mild traumatic brain injuries more accurately and rapidly, particularly in young athletes with concussions. According to a release from Neurolytixs, the company launched clinical trials in Michigan in February after obtaining a pre-submission review...
healio.com

Initial invasive strategy did not improve survival at 5 years in advanced CKD with ischemia

Routine coronary angiography with revascularization when appropriate did not reduce 5-year mortality risk in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease and ischemia compared with an initial strategy of medical therapy. Data from an interim, 5-year analysis of the ongoing ISCEHMIA-CKD trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, also...
healio.com

Liver transplantation ‘remains the standard of care’ for HCC patients, regardless of age

Despite increased perioperative risks in older patients with hepatocellular carcinoma and cirrhosis, orthotropic liver transplantation provides greater survival benefit compared with ablative therapies, according to new research. “Because waitlist demand for [orthotopic liver transplantation (OLT)] continues to increase at a rate that far exceeds the increase in solid-organ donation, it...
