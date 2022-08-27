Read full article on original website
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share
Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults
Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
Remarkable Anti-Aging Drug Delivers Positive Effects on Health and Lifespan With Brief Exposure
Brief exposure to rapamycin has the same anti-aging effects as lifelong treatment. Imagine being able to take a medicine that prevents the decline that comes with age and keeps you healthy. Scientists are searching for drugs that have these effects. The current most promising anti-aging drug is Rapamycin. It is known for its positive effects on life and health span in experimental studies with laboratory animals. It is often given lifelong to obtain the maximum beneficial effects of the drug. However, even at the low doses used in the prevention of age-related decline, negative side effects may occur. Plus, it is always desirable to use the lowest effective dose. A research group at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne, Germany, has now shown in laboratory animals that brief exposure to rapamycin has the same positive effects as lifelong treatment. This opens new doors for a potential application in humans.
A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot
In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
Doctor busts 10 common health myths - including needing to drink eight glasses of water and not drinking alcohol while on antibiotics - and shares the advice to follow instead
A doctor has busted some common health myths - explaining why you don't need to drink eight glasses of water day or clean your ears, despite popular belief. Dr Sara Kayat appeared on today's episode of This Morning to separate health advice fact from fiction during a segment with presenters Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay.
Colorado doctor explains how to tell if it's flu, allergies or COVID
Flu season typically starts in October and runs through spring. But this year, doctors are warning that the illness may start earlier and be more severe. The reason may be the return to a more "normal" life after two years of COVID.It's the age-old question when cold-like symptoms set in. How do you distinguish the flu from allergies from COVID? "You know is that flu is that something else?" asked Denver resident Beth Bogart."People will come in and say to their provider 'Hey Dr. Montano, I have a runny nose and congestion what do I have?'" said Dr. Mark Montano,...
Black tea may reduce death risk, government study says
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Coffee drinkers take heed: People who drink black tea daily had lower risk for death than non-tea drinkers over more than a decade of follow-up, a new study says. The risk was lowest -- 9% to 13% -- among people who had two or more cups...
Mineral deficiency that affects 2 billion people could lead to cancer – signs to look for
A goitre is often a sign of deficiency in iodine, but several other warning signs may point to the condition too. If a doctor suspects these symptoms signal an iodine insufficiency, they may conduct a physical examination and urine test, or a blood test. When a diagnosis is made, it...
Multimodal telemonitoring may aid in weight loss for patients with sleep apnea, obesity
Multimodal telemonitoring may aid in weight loss efforts by patients with obstructive sleep apnea and obesity, according to a study published in Chest. “The present study shows that among obstructive sleep apnea patients with obesity, implementation of a remote feedback program on multimodal self-monitored data can enhance body weight reduction compared to feedback on CPAP adherence only,” Kimihiko Murase, MD, from the department of respiratory medicine at the Graduate School of Medicine at Kyoto University, Tokyo, and colleagues wrote.
Cardioneuroablation reduces recurrent fainting, improves quality of life
Among adults with recurrent vasovagal syncope, cardioneuroablation was associated with a significant decrease in syncope recurrence and improvement in quality-of-life measures at 2 years compared with controls, researchers reported. The findings were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. “Our study shows that cardioneuroablation is an effective and safe...
Low physical function in older adults predictive of worse CVD outcomes
Poor physical function was associated with increased risk for CHD, stroke and HF in adults older than 65 years, according to a new analysis of the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study. When added to traditional CVD risk factors, physical function, as determined by the Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB), improved...
Finerenone reduces sudden cardiac death risk in type 2 diabetes, CKD: FIDELITY
A subanalysis of the FIDELITY trial showed finerenone reduced risk for all-cause and CV mortality, including sudden cardiac death, compared with placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. The beneficial effect of finerenone (Kerendia, Bayer), a selective nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist, was consistent in trial participants...
Cholesterol: The diet that could reduce ‘bad’ cholesterol – not the Mediterranean diet
The Mediterranean diet, based around whole grains, fruits, vegetables, seafood, beans, and nuts, has been studied for years. It’s a diet that has proven to reduce blood pressure and the stiffness of arteries – two things that can cause heart disease. It’s also a diet recommended by NHS doctors to lower your “bad” cholesterol levels.
Substantial lack of diversity seen in senior, emerging leadership of US cancer centers
Cultivating diversity in the cancer workforce — and particularly its leadership — has been an area of increased priority over the past several years. The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) conducted a survey to determine the extent of diversity not only at the highest levels of leadership, but also among emerging leaders in the field of oncology.
How to live longer: People with a certain character linked to reduced heart disease risk
Heart disease is caused by a build-up of fatty materials and plaque in the main coronary arteries of the heart, this is a process known as atherosclerosis and the deposits are known as atheroma. The main drivers of atherosclerosis are normally poor lifestyle habits such as inactivity, a diet high...
What are the best supplements for anxiety?
Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications...
Physician burnout and shortages: The challenges facing primary care
Russell Phillips, MD, said that primary care should be considered “a common good,” like fire departments and access to public schools. Among its strengths, primary care physicians have the “unique ability” to improve population health and prolong life, he said. Challenges like physician burnout, workforce shortages...
Seven sources of vitamin B12 to boost energy and reduce fatigue
Vitamin B12 is an essential vitamin that your body can’t make on its own and because it plays a crucial role in helping the cells to protect the nerves, knowing the best sources of vitamin B12 that you can include in your diet is vital for your health and wellbeing.
Simple musical test predicts cognitive decline in older adults, study shows
Age-related cognitive decline can be a risk factor for dementia but is currently underdiagnosed. A new pilot study shows that simple musical tests combined with EEG recordings could help to predict cognitive decline in older adults. In the future, musical tests could be used to more accurately detect cognitive decline...
