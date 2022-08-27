ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multimodal telemonitoring may aid in weight loss for patients with sleep apnea, obesity

Multimodal telemonitoring may aid in weight loss efforts by patients with obstructive sleep apnea and obesity, according to a study published in Chest. “The present study shows that among obstructive sleep apnea patients with obesity, implementation of a remote feedback program on multimodal self-monitored data can enhance body weight reduction compared to feedback on CPAP adherence only,” Kimihiko Murase, MD, from the department of respiratory medicine at the Graduate School of Medicine at Kyoto University, Tokyo, and colleagues wrote.
Cardioneuroablation reduces recurrent fainting, improves quality of life

Among adults with recurrent vasovagal syncope, cardioneuroablation was associated with a significant decrease in syncope recurrence and improvement in quality-of-life measures at 2 years compared with controls, researchers reported. The findings were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. “Our study shows that cardioneuroablation is an effective and safe...
Liver transplantation ‘remains the standard of care’ for HCC patients, regardless of age

Despite increased perioperative risks in older patients with hepatocellular carcinoma and cirrhosis, orthotropic liver transplantation provides greater survival benefit compared with ablative therapies, according to new research. “Because waitlist demand for [orthotopic liver transplantation (OLT)] continues to increase at a rate that far exceeds the increase in solid-organ donation, it...
Substantial lack of diversity seen in senior, emerging leadership of US cancer centers

Cultivating diversity in the cancer workforce — and particularly its leadership — has been an area of increased priority over the past several years. The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) conducted a survey to determine the extent of diversity not only at the highest levels of leadership, but also among emerging leaders in the field of oncology.
Initial invasive strategy did not improve survival at 5 years in advanced CKD with ischemia

Routine coronary angiography with revascularization when appropriate did not reduce 5-year mortality risk in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease and ischemia compared with an initial strategy of medical therapy. Data from an interim, 5-year analysis of the ongoing ISCEHMIA-CKD trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, also...
In-flight allergic events requiring epinephrine appear rare

3% of the in-flight medical emergencies (IMFEs) reported by a ground-based medical service (GBMS) between January 2017 and December 2019 were related to allergy. The GBMS recommended epinephrine administration for 398 of 4,230 cases, with 328 receiving at least one dose. The researchers calculated the incidence of severe allergic reaction...
CMHC partners with Healio for women’s health masterclass in September

As one of Cardiometabolic Health Congress’ most essential allies in delivering the latest news, resources and education to busy medical providers, Healio has partnered with the Women's Cardiometabolic Health and Wellness Masterclass. While pursuing industry-defining topics in the cardiometabolic space, the authorities at CMHC identified gaps in clinical education,...
Measuring Nurse Residency Program Outcomes: Selecting the Right Tool

American Nurses Credentialing Center. (2015). 2015 ANCC primary accreditation provider application manual. American Nurses Credentialing Center. American Nurses Credentialing Center. (2020). 2020 Practice Transition Accreditation Program application manual. American Nurses Credentialing Center. Casey K., Fink R., Krugman M., & Propst J. (2004). The graduate nurse experience. The Journal of Nursing...
Theranica secures $45 million to expand wearable migraine treatment device in US

Digital therapeutics company Theranica announced it has received $45 million in investor funding, which the company will use to finance commercial expansion of its prescription migraine treatment device, Nerivio. According to a company press release, Nerivio is an FDA-cleared, smartphone-controlled, drug-free wearable device for the treatment of episodic and chronic...
Sotorasib extends PFS in lung cancer subset

Sotorasib prolonged PFS compared with standard chemotherapy for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to topline data released by the agent’s manufacturer. Sotorasib (Lumakras, Amgen) is a KRASG12C inhibitor. The agent received accelerated approval in the United States for treatment of adults with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or...
Wearable device may improve at-home temperature monitoring of children with cancer

For children with hematologic malignancies, a fever may indicate a deadly bloodstream infection and should be addressed as soon as possible. “One of the primary things we educate our patients and families on is that they need to notify us at the first sign of fever, because it’s a hallmark of impending infection in patients with cancer,” Sung Won Choi, MD, MS, professor of pediatrics at University of Michigan, told Healio. “These patients have weakened immune systems, and their ability to fight off infections is compromised. It can cause major problems if a fever is not addressed.”
Kidneys from deceased donors with COVID-19 do not negatively impact early patient survival

Solid organ transplantation, including kidneys, using deceased donors infected with COVID-19 does not negatively impact early patient survival, according to data published in the American Journal of Transplantation. “The Organ Procurement and Transplant Network (OPTN) has provided updated recommendations regarding the acceptance of organs from deceased donors with positive testing...
Neurolytixs secures US patent for blood-based concussion diagnostic tool

Canadian-based Neurolytixs Inc. announced it has secured a United States patent for technology that can identify mild traumatic brain injuries more accurately and rapidly, particularly in young athletes with concussions. According to a release from Neurolytixs, the company launched clinical trials in Michigan in February after obtaining a pre-submission review...
FDA approves Xenpozyme, first treatment for rare acid sphingomyelinase deficiency

The FDA has approved Xenpozyme as the first treatment for patients with acid sphingomyelinase deficiency with symptoms unrelated to the central nervous system. Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) is a rare condition caused by the lack of an enzyme necessary to break down a complex lipid — sphingomyelin — which collects in the liver, spleen, lung and brain. Patients with ASMD often have enlarged abdomens that can cause pain, vomiting, feeding difficulties and increased risk for falls, as well as accompanying abnormal liver and blood tests.
Finerenone reduces sudden cardiac death risk in type 2 diabetes, CKD: FIDELITY

A subanalysis of the FIDELITY trial showed finerenone reduced risk for all-cause and CV mortality, including sudden cardiac death, compared with placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. The beneficial effect of finerenone (Kerendia, Bayer), a selective nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist, was consistent in trial participants...
