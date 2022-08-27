Read full article on original website
Initial invasive strategy did not improve survival at 5 years in advanced CKD with ischemia
Routine coronary angiography with revascularization when appropriate did not reduce 5-year mortality risk in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease and ischemia compared with an initial strategy of medical therapy. Data from an interim, 5-year analysis of the ongoing ISCEHMIA-CKD trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, also...
Multimodal telemonitoring may aid in weight loss for patients with sleep apnea, obesity
Multimodal telemonitoring may aid in weight loss efforts by patients with obstructive sleep apnea and obesity, according to a study published in Chest. “The present study shows that among obstructive sleep apnea patients with obesity, implementation of a remote feedback program on multimodal self-monitored data can enhance body weight reduction compared to feedback on CPAP adherence only,” Kimihiko Murase, MD, from the department of respiratory medicine at the Graduate School of Medicine at Kyoto University, Tokyo, and colleagues wrote.
Sotorasib extends PFS in lung cancer subset
Sotorasib prolonged PFS compared with standard chemotherapy for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to topline data released by the agent’s manufacturer. Sotorasib (Lumakras, Amgen) is a KRASG12C inhibitor. The agent received accelerated approval in the United States for treatment of adults with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or...
Theranica secures $45 million to expand wearable migraine treatment device in US
Digital therapeutics company Theranica announced it has received $45 million in investor funding, which the company will use to finance commercial expansion of its prescription migraine treatment device, Nerivio. According to a company press release, Nerivio is an FDA-cleared, smartphone-controlled, drug-free wearable device for the treatment of episodic and chronic...
Vamorolone may be safer alternative to prednisone in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Vamorolone demonstrated efficacy and safety in the treatment of boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy over a 24-week treatment period and may be safer than prednisone, according to a study published in JAMA Neurology. “Vamorolone is a first-in-class dissociative steroidal anti-inflammatory drug that binds to the same target receptors as the...
Cardioneuroablation reduces recurrent fainting, improves quality of life
Among adults with recurrent vasovagal syncope, cardioneuroablation was associated with a significant decrease in syncope recurrence and improvement in quality-of-life measures at 2 years compared with controls, researchers reported. The findings were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. “Our study shows that cardioneuroablation is an effective and safe...
Neurolytixs secures US patent for blood-based concussion diagnostic tool
Canadian-based Neurolytixs Inc. announced it has secured a United States patent for technology that can identify mild traumatic brain injuries more accurately and rapidly, particularly in young athletes with concussions. According to a release from Neurolytixs, the company launched clinical trials in Michigan in February after obtaining a pre-submission review...
Finerenone reduces sudden cardiac death risk in type 2 diabetes, CKD: FIDELITY
A subanalysis of the FIDELITY trial showed finerenone reduced risk for all-cause and CV mortality, including sudden cardiac death, compared with placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. The beneficial effect of finerenone (Kerendia, Bayer), a selective nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist, was consistent in trial participants...
Liver transplantation ‘remains the standard of care’ for HCC patients, regardless of age
Despite increased perioperative risks in older patients with hepatocellular carcinoma and cirrhosis, orthotropic liver transplantation provides greater survival benefit compared with ablative therapies, according to new research. “Because waitlist demand for [orthotopic liver transplantation (OLT)] continues to increase at a rate that far exceeds the increase in solid-organ donation, it...
Sleeve gastrectomy beneficial, but with greater risk for self-harm, substance use disorder
Sleeve gastrectomy for class 1 obesity led to more weight loss and diabetes prevention compared with intensive lifestyle modification but was linked to higher risks for substance use disorder and self-harm, according to new data. “By being perceived as a technically less challenging operation than the gastric bypass procedure, with...
