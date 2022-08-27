ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield residents walk to honor Ukrainian Independence Day

By Shosh Bedrosian
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nf8hL_0hXrCqus00

News 12 first brought you the story about a Ridgefield family , who helped evacuate their family out of Ukraine to Connecticut. Their family has since left the United States and is back in Ukraine, but the Voytovych's are still doing their part to help their country in a different capacity.

The Ridgefield community, along with the nonprofit Ridgefield Responds, walked from Ballard Park to Town Hall Saturday to honor Ukrainian Independence Day, which was on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, Ukrainians could not gather in their cities to celebrate their independence...the war is raging," says Annetta Hewko, the Chair of Ridgefield Responds.

Ukrainian Independence Day also marked 6 months since the war started and the 31st anniversary of Ukraine becoming a country. It also was the same day Ukrainian officials say a Russian strike killed dozens of civilians and injuring many more at a rail station near the city of Dnipro.

"It's hard to express your feelings without tears... you're supposed to celebrate and you know those pictures and comparing them to last year... is day and night," says Ridgefield resident Julia Voytovych.

With the ongoing conflict and attack on civilians, Ukrainian-Americans residents and Ridgefield Responds are doing their part to support the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the ground.

"We have helped provide an ATV. We helped to repair and repurpose two vehicles, so they could be used for medivac and used on the front line," says Annetta Hewko, the Chair of Ridgefield Responds.

So far, the non-profit has dispersed $25,000 worth of aid through the Rotary Club of Lviv in Ukraine and is hoping to continue their efforts.

"We have helped to purchase five generators for military facilities on the front line," says Hewko.

Once the walk ended at Town Hall, residents, Ukrainians who are taking refuge in the area, and First Selectman Rudy Marconi raised the Ukrainian flag.

For more information on Ridgefield Responds efforts in Ukraine, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Ridgefield, CT
Society
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Local Life#Ukraine#Ukrainians#Localevent#Festival#Day And Night#Voytovych#Ridgefield Responds#Chair#Russian#Dnipro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Russia
News 12

Norwalk officials cut ribbon on new Concord Magnet School building

Norwalk officials cut the ribbon on the new Concord Magnet School after the K-8 school moved. The former Colombus Magnet School called South Norwalk home since the 80s,but is now in a wing on the campus of Ponus Ridge Middle School. Officials say the former CMS building will now serve...
NORWALK, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

News 12

104K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy