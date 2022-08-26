Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Lexington County receives new barn to house large farm animals
WIS-TV
Tunnel To Towers 5K returns September 9
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Tunnel to Towers South Carolina 5K Run and Walk is happening in Columbia on September 9th at 6 pm. The event marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11 when thousands lost their lives including first responders. Thousands of runners will hit the pavement in Columbia honoring first responders and U.S. military members who serve and have given their lives to save others in the line of duty.
WIS-TV
Former Clarendon County Superintendent passes away
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The former Superintendent of Clarendon County School District One and Two, Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away. Her death was announced by the Clarendon County School District on a Facebook post. Wilder is known as the first Black female superintendent in the state of South...
WIS-TV
Richland County Sheriff announces addition of new K9s used to locate missing persons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the addition of new K9s that will be used for missing person cases. K9 Hammer is one of four German Shepherds that are trained to locate people based on scent. The K9s are joined by trainer and Investigator Michel Galliot.
WIS-TV
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington Medical Center’s Public Safety Department were investigating a reported bomb threat. According to officials, a phone call came into a physician’s practice in Lexington Park 2, located at 146 East Hospital Drive in West Columbia.
WIS-TV
Sheriff: No gun found on Mid-Carolina Middle School campus
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A report of a firearm on the campus of Mid-Carolina Middle School earlier in the week led to an investigation by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the School District of Newberry County. According to officials, no gun was found on campus, and investigators were...
WIS-TV
Six-stall barn open for stray livestock in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Animal Services (LCAS) opened a 4,800-square-foot livestock barn earlier this month. The Aug. 18, ribbon-cutting of this barn was the final step of a three-year transition of power between LCAS and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD). “In conjunction with [LCSD], we...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Widening project to close part of Hardscrabble Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Part of Hardscrabble Road will be closed Tuesday due to work on a widening project. The section of Hardscrabble between Farrow Road and William Hardin Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will detour from Rabon Road to William Hardin Road, according to SCDOT.
WIS-TV
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graphic allegations have been released in the first lawsuit just filed against the owner of a popular cheer organization located in the Upstate of South Carolina. The lawsuit against Scott Foster, who committed suicide on Aug. 22, was filed through the Greenville County court system...
WIS-TV
National cheer organization gives statement on allegations in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. All-Star Federation (USASF) released a statement on recent allegations of potential abuse of cheer and dance athletes in South Carolina. The USASF describes itself as a membership organization for competitive cheer and dance. In the statement, the organization expressed its dedication to all...
WIS-TV
DHEC releases new COVID-19 state data
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control has released an update with recent data related to COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. According to DHEC, there are a total of 1,674,281 cases and a total of 18,263 deaths linked to Coronavirus. DHEC also released that...
WIS-TV
DHEC and DAODAS recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, DHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control) and DAODAS (South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services) want to show their commitment to helping to stop drug overdose deaths. “DHEC is dedicated...
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured after head-on Clarendon County collision
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 30. The driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling south on Rickenbaker Rd when the...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic stalled after crash on I-20 near I-77
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 76 (I-77 Columbia) closed the right lane and stalled traffic Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:50 a.m., according to SCDOT. If you are traveling in the area, seek alternate routes and expect delays as crews work to clear...
WIS-TV
Utility bill confusion continues in Camden
WIS-TV
Newberry officials issue Endangered Person Alert for missing elderly man
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia. Larry Eugene Lindsay, 71, was last seen by his wife in Newberry at the Silver Nails Salon at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lindsay is described as...
WIS-TV
SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is reporting that the third-party processor for EBT cards has confirmed to DSS that all systems have been restored. According to DSS, cards issued to clients should be operational statewide at approved EBT retailers. The EBT system was restored...
WIS-TV
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Bishopville church and school partnering to honor local heroes
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Bishopville church and school are partnering to honor our local heroes. As the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks approaches, the community felt it was important to let our first responders know how grateful everyone is for their sacrifices. The Community Heroes Assembly will...
WIS-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break diverts traffic in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised drivers of a water main break Monday morning. The organization said repairs are underway in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible. If driving in the area Columbia Water is asking drivers to slow down while navigating.
