packinsider.com
NC State’s Depth Chart vs. East Carolina
NC State has released their Depth Chart for the season opener at East Carolin this Saturday. We will have a breakdown of the depth chart dropping in the near future. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
WATCH: NC State’s new 7-footer has a new highlight reel and it’s pretty impressive
I am honestly finding it pretty hard to see a way that NC State’s new 7-footer, Mady Traore, isn’t going to be a big difference maker at some point in his college career. Just watch. Think back at some 7 footers that didn’t have an impact at the...
packinsider.com
NC State Football Looking to Break Longest Current Conference Championship Drought in ACC in 2022
The monkey is on the back of the NC State football program, and it’s been on there for quite some time. Heading into the 2022 season, the Wolfpack currently hold the longest conference championship drought in the ACC. Italics: Louisville, Syracuse, Boston College and Miami’s last conference championships were...
packinsider.com
PI EXCLUSIVE: An interview with 2023 7-foot Wolfpack Prospect Braden Pierce
Just yesterday we told you that NC State was in the mix for 2023 7-foot, stretch center, Braden Pierce. Pierce will be taking an official visit to Raleigh on September 17th and would be a huge pickup for Keatts and company. The big man, who is playing a prep year...
packinsider.com
2023 Center Braden Pierce Schedules Official Visit to NC State
2023 Center Braden Pierce (7’0″/230) will be taking an Official Visit to NC State on September 17th. Pierece took an Official Visit to East Carolina in November of last year. Pierce was originally a part of the 2022 recruiting class, but has decided to play for IMG Academy’s...
packinsider.com
Conor Kelly’s Hat Trick Leads NC State Men’s Soccer to a 4-0 W Over Wofford
The NC State Men’s Soccer team improved to 2-0 on the season last night, defeating Wofford 4-0. The Wolfpack were led by Graduate Transfer (Duke) Midfielder Conor Kelly’s Hat Trick (3 goals), and Junior Transfer (La Salle) Forward Junior Nare scored his first goal in Red & White.
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s Soccer Moves Up to #17 in Top Drawer Soccer Top-25
The NC State Women’s Soccer team moved up 4 spots in the Top Drawer Soccer Top-25 this week, after defeating Campbell 1-0, and tying #10 Georgetown (now #13), landing at #17. (TDS) The Wolfpack will hit the road this Thursday night, playing a match at Elon at 7pm.
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
6-year-old student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount family says they’re still recovering from their panic after their 6-year-old son went missing from his elementary school on the first day of classes. Mason Wade was found after being unaccounted for for around four hours on Monday evening. Wade’s grandmother,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Tammy Sanders, 55; no service
Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Tammy is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her life partner Mark Elliott Lewis, son, David Shane Taylor,...
North Carolina mom arrested for murder of her 2 toddler daughters, officials say
A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of two toddlers Saturday.
WRAL
Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
‘Chameleon Beard Bandit’ sentenced to 15 years after robbing NC banks, including 1 in Durham
A man, known as the Chameleon Beard Bandit, who robbed multiple Bank of America banks, including a branch in Durham, has been sentenced to 180 months in prison after pleading guilty to all robberies, the Department of Justice said.
Durham police investigating stabbing near NCCU campus; victim not a student
Durham Police said they found someone who had been stabbed at the intersection of South Alston Avenue and East Lawson St.
cbs17
I-40 lanes reopen after wreck near Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Durham County during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said. The highway was closed just before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 274, which is the exit for Jordan Lake and N.C. 751, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
cbs17
Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
WRAL
Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
wcti12.com
Man wanted by Greenville police arrested in Ahoskie
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A man wanted by Greenville police was arrested Aug. 24, 2022, officials said. Clinton Jackson III, was wanted for first degree burglary, first degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, and sexual battery.
cbs17
I-40 eastbound reopens after deadly crash near Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after a wreck on Interstate 40 that closed all four eastbound lanes for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon and evening. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard. The pedestrian, a man, died after he...
