FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orlando weather forecast: Lightning storms to roll through Central Florida on Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 92 degrees. Tropical moisture will lead to more afternoon storms today. Scattered storms will be possible around 2 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous will become likely through the evening across the interior. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The best coverage will be along and west of I-95 at 70%. When thunder roars, go indoors.
Orlando Weather Forecast: High rain chances for Tuesday with evening storms possible
Tonight's low: 76 degrees | Tomorrow's low: 92 degrees | Rain: 80 percent chance of p.m. storms. Tropical moisture means more afternoon storms again on Tuesday. Concerns are like previous days, including heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Once again, the best coverage will be along and west of 95 at 80 percent. A Flood Watch continues for Marion and Alachua counties until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
Weather Forecast: August 29, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida could see another round of storms moving into the area Monday evening. A similar pattern will set up each day this week with rain chances at 60 percent or greater.
2 tropical depressions could develop from systems in the Atlantic, NHC says
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both of which could develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. The first is a broad and elongated area of low pressure located east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. As of Tuesday morning, the system has an 80-percent chance of developing over the next five days, but is not expected to be a threat to Florida.
New DIY splatter paint studio opens in Central Florida
Channel your inner Jackson Pollock with a new D-I-Y splatter paint studio in Central Florida. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to “Pinspiration,” where canvases and other arts & crafts projects await you when you simply walk in and begin to create.
Family of Florida teen shot to death in car at apartment complex pleads for help finding killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Raniyah Gandy, the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed June 1 in her car at a Central Florida apartment complex, is asking for the public's help finding her killer. Family and friends of Raniyah gathered on Tuesday for a news conference wearing T-shirts...
Persons of interest named in Lake County double-homicide; one in custody
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Ormond Beach Police said an incident on Friday near a Dollar Tree store that ended in a woman's death may have ties to double-homicide in Lake County. Two men were shot and killed at a Lake County home last Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the home on Pennsylvania Road in Altoona around 9 p.m. and found the deceased, later identified as 34-year-old David Thomas Mikell of Umatilla and 41-year-old Shane Eugene Clements of Altoona.
Homeless Florida man accused of breaking into home, threatening to assault woman
A homeless Florida man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly breaking into a Brevard County home and threatening to rape a person inside, according to an affidavit. Deputies responded to the home on School Street in Cocoa around 6:30 a.m. after 40-year-old Christopher Sloan had reportedly broken a side door and entered one of the home's bedrooms, where the woman was lying in her bed.
