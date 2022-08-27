Most of us can’t smell our own breath. If someone bravely informs you your breath smells, believe them, and do something about it. Or if you are worried you have bad breath, seek out a trusted opinion. Your breath can be the first sign something in your body needs attention. Here are some tips to help you identify the cause, and how to fix it. What causes bad breath? Of the many causes of bad breath, 90% originate from putrid-smelling bacterial by-products inside our mouth. These by-products form a bouquet of odours that can make our breath smell like rotten eggs...

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO