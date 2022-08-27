Read full article on original website
Related
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is dangerous because it doesn't have what experts would consider specific symptoms. Here are some signs worth paying attention to.
Strokes Affect More Young People Than You Might Think. Here's What to Know
If you've been following the news lately, you may have seen that both Hailey Bieber and Kid Cudi have been vocal about their experiences with strokes. Most of us know enough about strokes to recognize they are a medical emergency with serious health implications — but understanding strokes, the symptoms, and how to respond appropriately is just as important.
Why does my breath smell bad, and what can I do about it?
Most of us can’t smell our own breath. If someone bravely informs you your breath smells, believe them, and do something about it. Or if you are worried you have bad breath, seek out a trusted opinion. Your breath can be the first sign something in your body needs attention. Here are some tips to help you identify the cause, and how to fix it. What causes bad breath? Of the many causes of bad breath, 90% originate from putrid-smelling bacterial by-products inside our mouth. These by-products form a bouquet of odours that can make our breath smell like rotten eggs...
Comments / 0