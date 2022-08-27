Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly hints at plan to stop Jordan Travis before Week 1 matchup
Kelly spoke to the media on Monday afternoon.
Monday Mailbag: LSU, injuries, and passing attack
The Seminoles will need to take advantage of an inexperienced LSU offensive line to come out on top in New Orleans.
An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup Against Florida State
The Seminoles return a number of starters, defensive scheme throws different looks consistently
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
theadvocate.com
LSU's 'neutral-site' opener vs. Florida State: How the Sugar Bowl helped make it a reality
It took more than a little while for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to get into college football's season-opening “classic” business. Long before LSU and Florida State agreed to a "neutral-site" game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the Caesars Superdome, executives were working on something else. In...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. LSU: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — After coming off a landslide and record-breaking victory against Duquesne on Saturday the Florida State Seminoles take aim at Crescent City where they look to face off against LSU Tigers in a primetime showdown at the Superdome. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 4 at...
msn.com
Game that should’ve been all that’s right about college sports becomes all that’s wrong
In the end, the bands played on, a potential disaster averted. Florida A&M, undermanned and eventually overwhelmed, limped off the field at Kenan Stadium having put up a noble fight against North Carolina, even with a third of its roster back in Tallahassee, ineligible. The Rattlers started with only seven...
UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing
While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game
Black UNC alumni are glad to see the school host a HBCU football team in its season-opening game The post Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
msn.com
‘The living room of campus’: FSU’s new student union is finally open
It’s been a long time coming, but Florida State University’s new student union building is officially open, despite final touches that still need to be added. 1/25 SLIDES © Chasity Maynard/Tallahassee Democrat. What started off as a $100 million project set to be complete by fall 2020...
'He was sick for 17 years': Godby High School student waiting on new heart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Quan Howard's mother, Chantel Livingston, describes her son as a normal kid. "Quan is an exceptional student in school, he loves to go to the movies, he loves swimming" At least, that was until March 19 of 2022. She said she saw Quan laying on...
tallahasseereports.com
Paula DeBoles-Johnson Reaches General Election in Leon County Commission District 5 Race
Paula DeBoles-Johnson, a candidate for Leon County Commission District 5, finished second, behind David O’Keefe, in the August primary election to secure a place in the general election. O’Keefe finished first with 27.4% of the vote, just ahead of DeBoles-Johnson who garnered 26.0%. Candidates Dustin Rivest (23.9%) and...
WCTV
Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is clearing a second dorm on campus, moving dozens more students to hotel rooms, this time because of a fire at the residence hall. FAMU says 128 students will be relocated from Polkinghorne Village West to local hotels. A fire set in a trash can there on Friday activated the sprinkler system which caused some flooding damage, according to the university.
WCTV
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
WCTV
‘Fight Like Addison:’ Shark attack survivor Addison Bethea benefit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea was attacked by a shark off the coast of Keaton Beach back in June. Addison lost her leg and spent five weeks in the hospital. Now, the community is invited to come together Saturday to help out the Taylor County teen for the “Fight Like Addison” Benefit ride and concert event.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will be more of the same for Saturday, and the next day. And the next day. A stalled frontal boundary near the Gulf Coast is forecast to deteriorate during the weekend, but plenty of high atmospheric moisture content and daytime heating will keep the rain chances between 60% and 70% Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s near the coast to the lower 90s in most inland locations. Overnight lows will be in the 70s.
WCTV
FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee. The reason for the exodus is a pest problem that they haven’t been able to get under control. The school said fumigation is needed. According to Director of University Housing Jennifer Wilder,...
New shopping, dining options taking shape in Tallahassee's Market Square
ABC 27 got an inside look at what’s being built at the Market Square Shopping Center and how it’s driving economic growth Tallahassee.
WCTV
UPDATE: Woman trapped on train builds new life in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Now to an update on a story we first brought you back in April. Valeriya Petuskova’s mother, Zoya was crammed on a train alongside other Ukrainians trying to escape. Fast forward to now, Zoya has made it to Tallahassee after a close call. During her journey,...
tallahasseereports.com
Neighborhood Analysis of Three City Commission Races
Provided below are three maps that provide a detailed look at the geographical source of votes for the candidates in the three city commission races. The information provides details related to the level of support for each candidate by precinct. Maps are provided by Matthew Isbell, follow him here. The...
