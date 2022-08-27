ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD

Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. LSU: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — After coming off a landslide and record-breaking victory against Duquesne on Saturday the Florida State Seminoles take aim at Crescent City where they look to face off against LSU Tigers in a primetime showdown at the Superdome. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 4 at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
HBCU Gameday

UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing

While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is clearing a second dorm on campus, moving dozens more students to hotel rooms, this time because of a fire at the residence hall. FAMU says 128 students will be relocated from Polkinghorne Village West to local hotels. A fire set in a trash can there on Friday activated the sprinkler system which caused some flooding damage, according to the university.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

‘Fight Like Addison:’ Shark attack survivor Addison Bethea benefit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea was attacked by a shark off the coast of Keaton Beach back in June. Addison lost her leg and spent five weeks in the hospital. Now, the community is invited to come together Saturday to help out the Taylor County teen for the “Fight Like Addison” Benefit ride and concert event.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will be more of the same for Saturday, and the next day. And the next day. A stalled frontal boundary near the Gulf Coast is forecast to deteriorate during the weekend, but plenty of high atmospheric moisture content and daytime heating will keep the rain chances between 60% and 70% Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s near the coast to the lower 90s in most inland locations. Overnight lows will be in the 70s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee. The reason for the exodus is a pest problem that they haven’t been able to get under control. The school said fumigation is needed. According to Director of University Housing Jennifer Wilder,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Woman trapped on train builds new life in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Now to an update on a story we first brought you back in April. Valeriya Petuskova’s mother, Zoya was crammed on a train alongside other Ukrainians trying to escape. Fast forward to now, Zoya has made it to Tallahassee after a close call. During her journey,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Neighborhood Analysis of Three City Commission Races

Provided below are three maps that provide a detailed look at the geographical source of votes for the candidates in the three city commission races. The information provides details related to the level of support for each candidate by precinct. Maps are provided by Matthew Isbell, follow him here. The...
