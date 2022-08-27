Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Machine learning-based automatic estimation of cortical atrophy using brain computed tomography images
We recruited 259 sufferers with AD and 55 cognitively regular (CN) topics, who underwent mind MRI and CT. Alzheimer’s illness was identified based mostly on the National Institute on Aging-Alzheimer’s Association (NIA-AA) analysis standards for possible AD1. Subjects with regular cognition have been outlined as these with none historical past of neurologic or psychiatric issues, and regular cognitive operate was decided utilizing neuropsychological assessments.
New Covid Variant BA.4.6 Outcompeting Dominant BA.5 Across Swath Of U.S. For First Time
The Centers for Disease Control’s weekly variant proportions data update today offered the clearest indication yet that a new Omicron strain dubbed BA.4.6 may be able to outcompete now-dominant BA.5 in the United States. While BA.4.6 has been in the U.S. since at least May, it remained below 2% of new cases sequenced until July, when it gradually began to rise, even as BA.5 continued to do the same. As of this week’s CDC reporting, it currently stands at 7.5%. But the real wrinkle comes when the variant proportions are broken out regionally. In the area defined primarily by California, Arizona and...
Common medication for asthma causes the brain to ‘shrink and change’
PRESCRIPTION steroids can wreck your mental health by damaging the brain, according to a study. Millions of Brits take the strong medicines for conditions like asthma, arthritis and allergies. But scans reveal long-term use leads to structure changes in white and grey brain matter. It could trigger anxiety, depression and...
daystech.org
Drinking Black Tea May Be Associated With Lower Mortality Risk
Summary: Drinking two or extra cups of black tea per day reasonably reduces mortality danger, researchers report. A potential cohort research discovered that ingesting black tea could also be related to a reasonably decrease mortality danger. The danger was lowest amongst individuals ingesting two or extra cups of tea per day.
Comments / 0