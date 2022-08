FOOTBALL

East Bladen 35

South Columbus 14

East Bladen 0-14-7-14 — 35

South Columbus 0-7-0-7 — 14

East Bladen highlights: Masion Brooks tallied 213 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns; Darius Williams rushed for 144 rushing yards; Malakhi Moore intercepted two passes; Zamar Lewis intercepted one Stallions pass.

Records: East Bladen 1-1; South Columbus 1-1.

Next: East Bladen will host 1-1 Whiteville on Friday at 7 p.m.

***

West Columbus 53

West Bladen 9

West Bladen 0-0-7-2 —9

W. Columbus 14-13-30-6 — 53

West Bladen highlights: Deonte Lacy had a sack; Tydrick Stewart had an interception and an 83-yard kickoff return for a TD; Ahmir Stepps had a blocked punt.

Records: West Bladen 0-2; West Columbus 2-0.

Next: West Bladen will go on the road for a non-conference game Friday at South Brunswick in Southport.

***

AREA SCORES

Seventy-First 14, Pine Forest 6

Terry Sanford 40, Jack Britt 27

Gray’s Creek 35, Union Pines 12

E.E. Smith 26, Cape Fear 16

Hoggard 18, Scotland 8

Heidi Trask 52, Hobbton 34

S. Brunswick 44, Midway 26

Wallace-RH 35, Clinton 18

Forest Hills 43, Red Springs 7

Purnell Swett 24, Fairmont 8

Hoke County 30, Lumberton 0

Westover 40, St. Pauls 6

Goldsboro 6, Byrd 4

***

BOYS SOCCER

East Bladen 5

West Brunswick 0

West Brunswick 0-0 — 0

East Bladen 4-1 — 5

East Bladen highlights: Malcolm Bolden scored four goals; Zac Metz scored a goal; Jaime Delgado had two assists; Gabril Algozy had an assist; East Bladen outshot West Brunswick 26-6.

Records: East Bladen 1-2; West Brunswick 2-1-1.

***

GIRLS TENNIS

West Bladen 7

St. Pauls 2

Singles

1-Kaden Thurman (WB) defeated Zuri Cantor Sosa (SP) 6-4, 6-1

2-Lainey Autry (WB) def. Lizeth Martinez Lopez (SP) 6-1, 6-1

3-Danna Soriano Sanchez (SP) def. Yuri Santana (WB) 7-5, 6-1

4-Olivia Skipper (WB) def. Yareli Gambino Lopez (SP) 1-6, 6-4, 10-6

5-Lauren Douglas (WB) def. Danae Hernandez (SP) 6-4, 6-0

6-Madison Wilkins (WB) def. Jocelyn Castillo (SP) 7-5, 7-5

Doubles

1-Thurman/Autry (WB) def. Sosa/Y. G. Lopez (SP) 8-2

2-L.M. Lopez/Sanchez (SP) def. Santana/Skipper (WB) 8-5

3-Douglas/Wilkins (WB) def. Hernandez/Castillo (SP) 8-5

Records: West Bladen 3-1, 3-0.