Where do things stand with Memorandum of Understanding for Bills stadium deal?
As part of the Memorandum of Understanding for the new Bills stadium, all the legal paperwork needs to be filed and completed by Sept. 1. That deadline to finalize the MOU approaches on Thursday with no indication of a final agreement in place.
Western New York Sports Officials reach an agreement with Section VI
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York Sports Officials has reached a five-year agreement with Section VI. The decision allows officials, including referees, to be at school sporting events starting Tuesday as scheduled. It comes after the Executive Director of New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Doctor Robert...
goodmorningamerica.com
Buffalo Bills punter released amid rape allegation
Teacher's viral video shows what a classroom looks like before and after using own money, donations. A teacher in Florida said she received an outpouring of donations of school supplies after sharing a video showing her bare classroom just before the start of the school year. Megan, a public school...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments Update 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Week
Many states have been giving supplemental tax rebates to eligible taxpayers this year. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending payments out. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania are getting checks this month, while Hawaii and Illinois are set to send bonus refunds in early September. Direct...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niagara County courthouse fills as people apply for pistol permits before new law takes effect
Lockport, N.Y. (WBEN) - Many Niagara County residents are flocking to the County Courthouse to get a pistol permit before new gun legislation takes effect on Thursday.
