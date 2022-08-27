Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch: Mississippi State Football Faces Memphis (09/03/2022)
How to tune in and what to know as Mississippi State football prepares to take on the Memphis Tigers.
hailstate.com
Dawgs Shift Focus to Jaguars in a Battle of the Unbeatens
STARKVILLE – Undefeated after the first month of the season, the Mississippi State soccer program's unbeaten streak gets tested, yet again, on Thursday night (Sept. 1) when South Alabama (3-0-1) enters town. The 15th meeting between the programs will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on SECN+. "We're looking forward...
hailstate.com
“Dawg Talk” Returns Downtown For 2022 Football Season
STARKVILLE – For the third straight football season, "Dawg Talk" will be hosted live from Downtown Starkville: Mississippi's College Town. This year's version will debut on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 7-8 p.m. CT, two days ahead of MSU's season opener against Memphis. "Dawg Talk" featuring head football coach Mike...
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: It’s Finally Game Week For The Dawgs
At long last, it's here. Mississippi State opens up its 2022 football season on Saturday, and when they do, the Bulldogs will hit the field with a ton of experience. Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery take a look at many of the pieces MSU will have to work with and bring you a few thoughts from head coach Mike Leach. The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. “I’m going to keep coming back as long as they let me come back,” Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman said. “I’m not going to stop. They might kick me out of the door one day and say don’t come back.”
bobgermanylaw.com
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
RELATED PEOPLE
wtva.com
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
kempercountymessenger.com
Tombigbee leader discusses Kemper Lake with supes
The future of the recently damaged pavilion at Kemper Lake, and the future of the lake as a whole, become a central focus of conversation during the April 18 meeting of the Kemper County Board of Supervisors. Drew Robertson, executive director of the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District, came...
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
Comments / 0