At long last, it's here. Mississippi State opens up its 2022 football season on Saturday, and when they do, the Bulldogs will hit the field with a ton of experience. Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery take a look at many of the pieces MSU will have to work with and bring you a few thoughts from head coach Mike Leach. The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO