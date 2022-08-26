ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Sanders has highest favorability among possible 2024 contenders: poll

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfN71_0hXqlEQQ00

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) clocked in with the highest favorability rating among a list of 23 potential 2024 presidential contenders, according to a new USA Today-Ipsos poll .

Forty-six percent of respondents said they had at least a somewhat favorable view toward Sanders, while 41 percent said they had an unfavorable opinion.

President Biden had the second-highest favorability rating at 43 percent, although his unfavorability rating was notably higher than Sanders’s, with 52 percent of those surveyed saying they had an unfavorable opinion of the president. Former President Trump clocked in with the same ratings as Biden.

The three political figures were followed in the poll by other well-known potential candidates, while possible contenders with a smaller national profile were seen as unfamiliar by most voters.

Vice President Harris and former Vice President Pence both received favorable ratings from at least 40 percent of respondents, earning the third- and fourth-highest figures among the candidates, respectively.

Among Democrats, Biden received the highest favorability rating, with 82 percent of Democratic voters indicating a positive view of the sitting president. Just 11 percent of Republicans indicated a favorable view of Biden.

Biden and his aides insist he plans to run for a second term in 2024 if his health allows, although some Democrats have dodged questions about supporting Biden’s re-election bid amid his low approval numbers.

When asked, many of those Democrats say they are focused on this year’s midterm elections. But some figures dodging questions include those who could potentially mount their own White House bid in 2024.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) declined in June to say if she would be endorsing Biden in 2024 during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” she said. “But I think if the president has a vision, and that’s something certainly we’re all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s favorability rating in the poll was in the middle of the pack, ranking No. 11 among those of the 23 polled candidates.

Thirty-three percent of voters surveyed said they had a favorable view of Ocasio-Cortez, while 38 percent indicated an unfavorable view.

The poll found the progressive lawmaker had the lowest favorability rating among Republicans, with 10 percent of GOP respondents giving her a favorable rating, one percentage point lower than Biden and Harris.

Trump received the highest favorability rating among Republicans — 81 percent — according to the poll. The former president was followed by Pence and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who were viewed favorably by 69 percent and 68 percent of Republican voters, respectively.

A group of moderate Republican governors included in the poll, like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, saw lower favorability ratings.

But the vast majority of respondents also indicated they were unfamiliar with the two governors, while higher-profile figures like Trump and Pence were known by most voters polled.

The poll was conducted between Aug. 18 and Aug. 22 through online interviews with 2,345 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

High school student in Louisiana arrested after allegedly sending threatening text messages

MOSS BLUFF, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a potential threat against a local high school on Friday, August 26. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. about a student at Sam Houston High School sending threatening text messages. CPSO said, “During the initial investigation detectives were advised a 14-year-old juvenile […]
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Maryland State
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Bernie Sanders
WJTV 12

Woman tries to run over ex with baby in car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after a disturbing incident in Whitehaven which all stemmed from child care concerns. Breuna Bankston has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, as well as one charge of child abuse and neglect or endangerment. The incident occured on August 27 when Bankston went […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Democrats#Democratic
WJTV 12

Police looking for person of interest in convenience store attack

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest. That person is pictured below along with the truck that PPD believes was her mode of transportation. “The unidentified white female is a person of interest in an attack on a clerk at a convenience store […]
PONCHATOULA, LA
WJTV 12

2 arrested in separate Adams County drug busts

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man and a woman in two separate drug busts on Saturday, August 27. Deputies said they first received a report about drug activity taking place at room 107 in the Red Carpet Inn. In the room, they found Charles Miller. Investigators said Miller gave deputies […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: Water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is little to no water pressure in the City of Jackson after the Pearl River flood caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Some organizations will provide water to Jackson citizens. Water will be provided the following locations: Hawkins Field Airport – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WJTV 12

Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WJTV 12

Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to Clean Water Act violation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty on Wednesday for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Robert David Douglas, 60, of Flowood, admitted to authorizing payments on behalf […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Person dies in rollover crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A person died in a car crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 6:28 a.m. near the airport exit at the 76 mile marker. Crews found that a person had […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy