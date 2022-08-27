ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Get paid $2,400 for the ‘digital detox’ challenge

By Liz Dowell, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ht647_0hXqiJjQ00

( KTVI ) — Can you last 24 hours without any screen time? Reviews.org is looking to pay a “digital detoxer” $2,400 to go a full day without cell phones, TV, gaming consoles, computers, or any smart devices.

The rules state that the “digital detoxer” will be required to submit a screen time report to show they went 24 hours without tech.

Will my student loans be forgiven?

The contestant will have to submit a report explaining their experience, any challenges they faced, and benefits from the detox. The statement should also include if you plan on cutting down screen time in the future.

To apply, you must be 18 years old and eligible to work in the U.S. The contestant will receive $2,400 for completing the Digital Detox Challenge, along with a $250 Amazon gift card to build a “tech-less survival kit” during the challenge.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 21. Reviews.org will announce the name of the challenger Sept. 30 on its website and social media.

Apply here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Detox#Reviews Org#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN Radio

Alligator delays flight on runway at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night.  Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston around 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay.  An alligator was passing across the taxiway.   The pilot briefly held the plane […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recalled due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens

The FDA has released the following: Van Law Food Products Inc. is recalling Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it contains undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy or Wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these Ingredients. The […]
FOOD SAFETY
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy