ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas is only the latest flood disaster: How cities can learn from today’s climate crises to prepare for tomorrow

By The Conversation
New Pittsburgh Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Maryland State
City
Houston, MO
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Dallas, TX
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Dallas, TX
Government
dallasexpress.com

Reservoirs Still Low Despite Heavy Rainfall

Summer storms that dropped more than 10 inches of rain in North Texas this week caused significant flooding in the region and set records in some areas but failed to replenish local water district reservoirs on par with expectations. This month has been the wettest August on record in Dallas-Fort...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Seagoville church damaged by flooding may be forced to move

SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A Dallas County church held its first Sunday service since last week’s flooding caused heavy damage. Wayside Missionary Baptist Church in Seagoville was built 65 years ago. Its floors are now warped, and the damp air and humidity damaged most of the building’s interior. A...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Changing Climate
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September

Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

BBB warning: Watch for untrustworthy contractors, tow companies and price gouging following flash floods in North Texas

As communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area experience flash flooding after weeks of dry conditions, property and automobile damage is likely to occur. Unfortunately, scammers following in the wake of natural disasters, known as “storm chasers,” make the recovery process even more challenging. These scammers look to capitalize...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Dallas Attorney Dean Malone Wants to Hold Texas Prisons and County Jails Accountable

Chris Cabler worked hard, loved animals and had a big heart. He would help his family whenever he could. He had two grown children he loved dearly and a grandson who was 6 days old when he died. On May 5, 2019, Cabler hanged himself in a jail in Red River County after being arrested for a failure to appear for a ticket for driving without insurance.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
tinybeans.com

Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond

There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
DALLAS, TX
Myhighplains.com

State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Do the Homeless Really Need More Housing?

The Dallas Express previously reported that 3,996 people were found to be homeless in Dallas County during an annual 10-day count period in 2022, according to the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance. Of those individuals, 1,324 are thought to be vagrants, or electively “unsheltered,” which means they do not look for...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Energy Provider Overcharges Customer By Thousands

A Mansfield resident was overcharged by thousands of dollars on her electricity bill by energy provider Engie Electric following the winter storm of 2021. In December 2020, Amy Meyser had moved houses but was under the impression that everything had been transferred over. When Meyser received her April 2021 electric...
MANSFIELD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Health Hospital a Comprehensive Stroke Facility

The Texas Department of State Health Services has extended the honor of redesignation as a level one comprehensive stroke facility to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. “Our Comprehensive Stroke Center at Texas Health Dallas, as well as those in Fort Worth and Plano, offers North Texans advanced stroke care as...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy