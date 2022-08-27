Read full article on original website
A burglar, who victimized many west-university apartment complexes, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a series of burglaries she committed. These investigations ultimately came to a successful resolution after a lot of hard work and dedication by Eugene Police patrol officers, dispatchers, records staff, crime analysts, and detectives.
Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and serve search warrants. One...
KXL
SALEM, Ore. — A woman likely laid dead along the side of Interstate 5 southbound in Salem for several hours before she was discovered by a crew picking up litter. Investigators believe 35 year-old Cassandra Sullivan was hit by a vehicle either Monday night or Tuesday morning. Her body...
clayconews.com
WOODBURN-AREA, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR.
A dozen people were arrested after authorities raided the largest illegal marijuana grow operation found in Yamhill County, officials announced Wednesday.
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
On Monday August 22, 2022, Lincoln City Police arrested 45-year-old Robert Wayne Norton, of Dallas, Oregon, on multiple charges including Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and a Felony Parole Violation Warrant. At about 8:30 PM, Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the Dory Cove Restaurant located on Hwy 101 in regards to a person who ate a meal and then left without paying for it. During the course of the investigation officers determined the suspect left the restaurant in a white 2007 Nissan Altima, which had been reported stolen out of Dallas, Oregon.
KXL
SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
oregontoday.net
On Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR. The investigation began after law enforcement was alerted by businesspersons working in the regulated cannabis industry. Investigators with NWR MJ and CCITF began following up on the information provided and found 57 greenhouses not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana. During the search warrant operation, investigators seized 11,179 marijuana plants for destruction and found a large amount of harvested marijuana in various stages of drying and trimming. Also discovered during the operation were over two pounds of methamphetamine, 510 imported pills that were various Schedule II Controlled Substances, 15 firearms and one home-made firearm suppressor. A significant number of stolen vehicles were recovered including a tractor, two motorcycles, a side-by-side ATV, a quad ATV, a trailer full of an electrician’s equipment, a flatbed-gooseneck equipment trailer and a small enclosed trailer taken from a McMinnville area church. Several suspects were contacted, interviewed, and released. The case and potential charges will be referred to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office. NWR MJ and CCITF were assisted in the operation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Woodburn Police Department, the Keizer Police Department, the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team, the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Portland Police Bureau, and the Salem Police Department.
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. August 31 - Rafael Ceras Urbano, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree rape. - Atelvina Maravilla Cervantes, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for delivery of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a weapon. -...
kptv.com
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County Circuit Court Judge found a Hillsboro man guilty of second-degree murder of his mother Friday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. In July 2018, then 47-year-old Garth Patrick Beams called 911 to report that he had “clobbered his mama,” 74-year-old...
clayconews.com
MARION COUNTY, OR (August 31, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra...
oregontoday.net
The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in McMinnville on August 23, 2022 continues, the involved officers are identified as Justin Schwartz and Cody Williams. Officer Schwartz began his law enforcement career with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and has worked for the McMinnville Police Department since 2017. Officer Williams is a three-year veteran of McMinnville Police Department and was previously employed as a police officer in Kansas. On August 23, 2022 at about 2:07 PM, Officers Schwartz and Williams responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. The decedent, later identified as Laurence Dickson (69), had called to report that he felt like he was going to harm himself. Officers arrived and asked Dickson to exit the building to speak with them. When Dickson exited the building, he was carrying what officers believed to be a firearm; however further investigation showed that it was an air gun that is designed to resemble a revolver. Photos have been included of the actual air gun used, the manufacturer’s photo of the air gun and a picture of an actual revolver that it resembles. Officer Schwartz told Dickson to drop the weapon, but Dickson pointed it at Officer Schwartz. Officer Schwartz fired one round from his department-issued rifle, striking Dickson in the chest. Officers began to render medical aid and called for medics, but Dickson was declared deceased at the scene. This investigation is ongoing, and Oregon State Police is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and have not been contacted by investigators, to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP refer to OSP Case #SP22-222343. Further media inquiries should be directed to the Oregon State Police.
philomathnews.com
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
clayconews.com
MCMINNVILLE, OR (UPDATE #1) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in McMinnville on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 continues, the involved officers are identified as Justin Schwartz and Cody Williams. Officer Schwartz began his law enforcement career with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and has worked for the McMinnville Police Department since 2017. Officer Williams is a three-year veteran of McMinnville Police Department and was previously employed as a police officer in Kansas.
kezi.com
VENETA, Ore. -- Sara Allen made it out alive after her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Woodruff, shot her at least three times in her home after a dispute on August 25. He then shot himself. But Allen's friend told KEZI she's a fighter, and that's exactly what she's been doing in the...
Herald and News
Oregon police seized more than 11,000 marijuana plants as well as guns and allegedly stolen vehicles at ATV after raiding two locations in Woodburn south of Portland. The Oregon State Police and regional law enforcement task forces raided the properties Friday, Aug. 26.
The Oregon State Police on Monday publicly identified the McMinnville police officer who fatally shot a man last week. Justin Schwartz has been an officer with the McMinnville Police Department for five years, the state police said. He began his law-enforcement career in 2009 with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
clayconews.com
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 42 near milepost 75. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton...
centraloregondaily.com
An alert was sent out Wednesday for a foster child who Oregon officials say has been missing for three weeks and is believed to be in danger. Oregon Department of Human Services said Chloe Brinegar disappeared from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9. Chloe likes to spend time in Bend, Sunriver,...
