Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Innovative Teacher: Margy White

Every week, we select an Innovative Teacher brought to you thanks to our partnership with Every Kid Counts Oklahoma. This week's winner is Margy White. White teaches German at Edmond Santa Fe High School. To nominate a teacher of your own, visit us here.
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Project Life Run

A great turnout for Oklahoma City Fire's annual Project Life Run. Runners and firefighters filled the walking trail on the east side of Lake Hefner. This weekend set records with more than 500 runners registered. This run means a lot to OKCFD, the proceeds from the race allow them to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer

The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant. Unfortunately, his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
UNION CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
news9.com

Red Bull Rapids Comes To Riversports OKC

The Red Bull Rapids racing event is coming to the U.S. for the first time and it's right here in Oklahoma. Rapid seekers will come together Saturday when the event kicks off at 12 p.m. Mike Knopp with Riversport OKC joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Saturday to discuss the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Police Investigating NW Oklahoma City Homicide

Oklahoma City Police said officers have identified a person of interest in a Saturday morning homicide. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. at a homeless encampment on W. Memorial Rd. between N. Santa Fe and N. Western Ave. Authorities told News 9 the victim is a male, his age...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Statewide Election Results Certification Happening Aug. 30

The state election board will meet Tuesday to certify last week's election results, with one exception. A petition claiming a non-fraud related miscount in an election out of Payne County was filed on Friday. The race for a GOP House seat was decided by just 11 votes. Those claims will...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson files a wrongful death suit against Jay Fite, and his employer. Fite was on the clock for Coontz Roofing Company when police said he crashed into Nelson's motorcycle on Broadway Extension, killing him. Nelson's family is now suing both parties for negligence,...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Common Current: Neighbors Describe Shocking Lightning Strikes

Sunday night storms gave Oklahoma City firefighters a busy night. The department responded to more than half-a-dozen calls about lightning strikes. One of those calls was from Sarah Heck on Northwest 180th Street. With a sudden flash of light, her home darkened. “It just exploded,” said Heck, holding a charred...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

After Car Chase Ends In Mustang, Suspect Flees On Foot Before Arrest

One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang. According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.
MUSTANG, OK

